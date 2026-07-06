Why More Californians Are Moving to Arizona And What It Really Costs in the First Year

Arizona has ranked among the top domestic migration destinations in the U.S. every year since 2020. According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 population estimates, the state ranked 3rd in numeric population growth nationally, with the Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler metro alone adding over 70,000 people in a single year. And the biggest source of those new arrivals? California by a wide margin.

IRS Statistics of Income migration data, which tracks year-over-year address changes on tax returns, shows California has consistently been the #1 origin state for Arizona in-migrants. In tax year 2021, approximately 59,000 California tax returns, representing over 100,000 individuals, recorded a move to Arizona in a single year. California typically accounts for 25–30% of all interstate in-migration to Arizona.

So what’s actually better, and what’s quietly harder than people expect?

Why People Are Leaving

The short answer is cost. California consistently ranks among the most expensive states to live in. Housing, taxes, fuel, and everyday expenses have pushed many residents to a breaking point. Arizona, sitting four hours east, became the obvious alternative, close enough to feel familiar, different enough to matter financially.

The Real Pros: What Actually Gets Better

Housing

The price gap is stark. Median home prices in the Los Angeles metro exceeded $800,000 as of 2024, per Zillow Research, and in coastal South Bay cities like Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach, medians run $1.8M to over $2.2M. Phoenix sat around $400,000–$420,000 for the same period. Arizona’s effective property tax rate also runs approximately 0.6–0.7% of assessed value, among the lowest in the country.

Taxes

California’s top marginal income tax rate is 13.3%, the highest of any U.S. state. Arizona’s dropped to a flat 2.5% in 2023. For a household earning $200,000, that gap can represent $20,000+ per year. With lower housing costs, most transplants see an immediate and meaningful shift in their monthly cash flow.

Gas

Arizona’s state gas tax is $0.18 per gallon versus California’s $0.634 per gallon. California also mandates a unique reformulated fuel blend that keeps its pump prices structurally higher. For a household driving 15,000 miles per year, the difference can add up to $400–$700 annually.

Auto insurance premiums

Average annual auto insurance premiums in Arizona run approximately $1,810 per year, compared to roughly $2,290 in California, according to Bankrate, citing NAIC figures for 2023–2024. That’s a saving of around $480 per year on average.

Overall cost of living

The Council for Community and Economic Research’s Cost of Living Index consistently shows Phoenix running below the national average, while Los Angeles runs 40–60% above it. Groceries, dining, and everyday expenses are measurably lower.

Auto insurance with lower premiums and Lower uninsured motorist rate

Average annual auto insurance premiums in Arizona are approximately $1,810, compared to roughly $2,290 in California, according to Bankrate. That saving is real, but Arizona’s minimum liability requirements are actually higher than California’s on bodily injury. Then, Arizona’s uninsured driver rate sits at approximately 11–12%, according to the Insurance Research Council, lower than California’s 16–17%. Still, new residents moving to Arizona should understand how uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage and claims against uninsured drivers work under Arizona law, which differs from California in some ways.

What’s Genuinely Harder

Honest accounts of the Arizona experience require covering the parts the welcome packet leaves out.

The heat is a health issue, not just a weather preference

Phoenix averages more than 110°F for stretches of consecutive days each summer. In 2023, Maricopa County recorded 645 heat-associated deaths, a record and a 52% increase over the prior year. For new residents arriving from a coastal climate, acclimatization takes longer than most expect. Outdoor activity windows shrink dramatically from June through September, with practical implications for daily life.

Utilities will surprise you

Average monthly electricity bills in Phoenix run $150–$200 or more during summer months, driven by sustained air conditioning demand, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration data. That compares to $100–$130 average monthly in Los Angeles, where the climate requires far less cooling.

Water is not a given

Arizona relies heavily on the Colorado River, which has been under prolonged drought stress. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation declared the first-ever Tier 1 shortage on Lake Mead in 2021. Phoenix’s municipal water supply is currently stable, but buyers of homes in outlying suburban developments should verify their water source documentation carefully before purchasing.

Driving is a larger part of daily life, and the roads are less forgiving

Phoenix is one of the most car-dependent metros in the country. Destinations are farther apart, and public transit options are limited outside. Arizona also experiences weather events such as haboobs (dust storms that can reduce visibility to near zero in seconds), flash flooding on desert roads, and extreme solar glare, which are genuinely unfamiliar to coastal California drivers.

What It Adds Up To

Arizona offers real, documentable financial advantages for Californians willing to make the move with lower housing costs, a dramatically lower income tax burden, cheaper fuel, and generally lower everyday expenses. But the trade-offs are also real. The transplants who adapt well are the ones who went in knowing what they were trading, not just what they were gaining.