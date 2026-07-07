Win’ard Yacht Club commodore remembered by daughter

by Diana MacDougall

Two years ago, a then-85-year-old Mary Lou Simms walked up the stairs to the upper deck of the King Harbor Yacht Club and saw a framed collection of portraits honoring the Win’ard Yacht Club Commodores, from 1949 to 1960. The club was founded in 1949, and merged with the Redondo Harbor Yacht Club in 1960 to form the King Harbor Yacht Club.

One commodore’s portrait was missing from the frame for the year 1953. Mary Lou knew 1953 to be the year her father, HA Simms was the club’s commodore

For the past two years, she and her family searched for a fitting headshot of her father to complete the framed collection of the Win’ard Yacht Club Commodores.

Finally, a very blurry photo was found, and with the help of AI editing, an acceptable copy was created.

Mary Lou Simm’s determination has created a dream come true for her and her family. Last month, her father’s photo was added to the commodores’ framed portraits, which has been rehung along the staircase in King Harbor Yacht Club.

Mary Lou, now 87, and her niece, Stephanie, were invited to the club to see the Win’ard Yacht Club commodores completed collection.

Vice Commodore Katie Gonzalez and I met her at the door, and she quickly walked over to the stair landing. As she looked up the pictures of the 12 commodores, she said softly, “You’re where you belong, dad.”.

Mary shared photos of her and her brother racing in the Sabot Regatta in 1949. Their sabot was called The Jolly Roger, with sail no. 7. ER