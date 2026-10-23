About Town: October 22

Hermosa Beach parking permit art contest The City of Hermosa Beach is holding their 17th annual parking permit art contest for the 2027-2028 parking season. Entries are due October 31, 2026. The winner will be chosen by City Manager Steve Napolitano and receive a free parking permit, or the monetary value if located outside the permit district. The design competition is limited to one entry per resident. For questions contact parkingpermits@hermosabeach.gov. Nike After Dark Tour LA Designed to celebrate women who run, Nike will host the only American stop for its After Dark Tour series through Hermosa Beach. The race begins at 5:00 p.m. in Redondo Beach’s King Harbor. Marathoners will run through Hermosa Avenue and The Strand before returning to Redondo Beach. Portions of Hermosa Avenue and neighboring streets will start to close at 4:00 p.m. For a full road closure map, visit the City’s website or social media pages.

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