About Town Redondo: West Nile virus warning, “Skate the Coast,” Unopposed BCHD

West Nile virus cases rise in South Bay Rates of West Nile Virus cases are at their highest in the 20 years since the virus was first recorded in California. The L.A. County Department of Health reports that it is particularly active in the South Bay. Of the 310 cases recorded in California this year, 25% were from the South Bay, as of Oct. 17. The numbers are part of a nationwide recorded case total of 1,328. Spread by mosquitoes, the infection for which there is no vaccine or treatments, may cause severe neuroinvasive impacts, up to death. A Hermosa Beach resident was hospitalized and placed into an induced coma for several weeks as a result of the virus. To protect from mosquitoes, health officials advise residents to use bug repellant labeled as effective against West Nile Virus, cover exposed skin as much as possible in loose clothing and avoid being outside at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active. For more information, go to westnile.ca.gov. “Skate the Coast” goes from Santa Monica to Redondo The 19th annual “Skate the Coast” event returns Saturday, Oct. 24, a 15-mile skate, bike or roll event to benefit Boarding for Breast Cancer. It starts at 9 a.m. at the Santa…

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