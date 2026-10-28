All Ball Sports: Happy Trails to Lincoln Riley

by Paul Teetor It’s past time for USC to fire Lincoln Riley. The Trojan’s pathetic performance in losing to Wisconsin – Wisconsin! for God’s sake – was the last straw, the nail in the coffin, and the rotten cherry on top of the ice cream cement sundae with no sprinkles. USC stumbled out of its bye week and couldn’t recover from its lowest-scoring first half of the season, falling to Wisconsin 24-7 on Saturday night. It was the Trojans’ first loss to an unranked opponent since losing to TCU in the Alamo Bowl at the end of last season, and USC’s two losses mean they will almost certainly miss the College Football Playoff once again. Going into the Wisconsin game the Trojans were ranked 16th in the top 25 AP poll. By Sunday morning they had dropped completely out of the top 25. The poll finally recognized reality: despite all of Riley’s hype and bluster, the Trojans stink. After five years of being forced to eat this kind of slop from Riley, USC fans have seen enough. They now know that while Riley’s packaging may be flashy, the heart and soul, the guts and brains of his teams simply aren’t good enough for a school that desperately longs for a return to the glory days of Pete…

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