All Ball Sports: Mighty Casey has struck out

by Paul Teetor The Dodgers are old and slow. There, I’ve said it. Somebody had to say it. And they’re only going to get older and slower as time goes by. Despite spending more money on player payroll than any team in history, they are no longer the best team that money can buy. Indeed, they are no longer the best team – period. They lost to a better team in the Milwaukee Brewers. And they deserved to lose – even though the Brewers spent far less on their players. The Brewers have better hitting, better pitching – well, at least better relief pitching – and they play a smarter brand of baseball. Instead of waiting for a home run to bail them out – as the Dodgers too often do – the Brewers scratch and claw for runs. Bunt the ball, steal a base, get hit by a pitch – whatever it takes. For the last week Dodgers fans have been moping around like those fans of the fictional Mudville nine in the classic 1888 poem “Casey at the Bat,” written by Ernest Lawrence Thayer. The last stanza is painfully germane to Dodger fans. “Oh, somewhere in this favoured land the sun is shining bright, The band is playing somewhere, and somewhere hearts are light; And somewhere men are laughing, and…

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