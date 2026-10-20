Armed robbery near downtown Manhattan Beach stirs furor

A man and a woman were robbed at gunpoint Friday night, Oct. 9, near downtown Manhattan Beach, and the man was physically assaulted by one of the two suspects, who fled the scene and have not yet been identified or arrested. The call came in at 8:11 p.m. The couple was on Manhattan Avenue near Sixth Street when two men confronted them, MBPD Chief Rachel Johnson said. “One brandished a handgun and used that to strike one of the victims on the head, and took property and fled southbound out of the city,” Johnson said. The man suffered a cut on his head. Johnson described what was taken only as “personal property.” Police had what she called “a very vague description” of the suspects and of “kind of a nondescript car.” Accounts of the robbery began circulating on social media Sunday morning, Oct. 11. The anonymous administrator of a Facebook group, Manhattan Beach Residents’ Forum Unfiltered, posted that “a prominent Manhattan Beach resident” had been mugged at gunpoint on Manhattan Avenue “between Fête Restaurant and Slay Italian Kitchen,” a block north of where police say it occurred. On Monday, Oct. 12, the email newsletter MB Weekly reported that “two attackers armed with a gun…

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