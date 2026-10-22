Assembly District 66 candidate profile: Sara Deen’s American dream

Her father came to the U.S. inspired by the moon landing. She came to politics through a Muslim-Jewish interfaith movement, and is now running for Assembly To understand Sara Deen’s conception of public service, it’s helpful to begin with a story that includes two weddings, a middle school running on a generator, and a skinny young man in Karachi, Pakistan, struck in awe by the American moon landing in 1969. The first wedding was in November 2023. Deen, then a year into her term as a trustee on the Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District Board of Education, found herself talking with a guest who worked for the U.S. Department of Education. Deen did what she does with anyone who might know where funding might be for PVPUSD. “I tell her, hey, I need to fund my libraries. We haven’t been able to fund libraries in decades. How can I get money?” Deen said. “I’m always hassling people for money for my district.” The woman asked whether Deen knew about Community Project Funding, the congressional earmark program through which a member of Congress can direct federal dollars to a specific local project. Deen had never heard of it. She set up a Zoom call with the woman afterward to…

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