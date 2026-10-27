Brad Waller, South Bay Cities Council of Governments chair of AI takes measured approach

by Garth Meyer Redondo Beach City Councilman Brad Waller is chair of the newly-formed South Bay Cities Council of Governments AI Working Group. He responded to questions from Easy Reader about AI’s impact on local government. Waller has a bachelor’s degree in physics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and began his career as an infrared systems engineer at Hughes Aircraft and Raytheon. He later worked on the early days of the commercial internet, creating custom classified ads for websites. In 1994, he co-founded E-Page, a Redondo Beach-based website and applications company. How is AI being used now by the City of Redondo Beach, and how might it be used in five years? The City is developing its first AI strategic plan and an internal policy that allows departments to take advantage of useful tools while protecting city information based on the sensitivity of that information. Current use is still limited. We have lightweight AI-assisted search on the city website. The police department is evaluating crime-analysis tools, staff have looked at AI-assisted building plan reviews, and departments are experimenting with conversational AI tools to increase productivity. Five…

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