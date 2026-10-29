City consultant: Artesia Boulevard could be like Venice’s Abbot Kinney

by Garth Meyer A consultant hired by the city to study the Artesia-Aviation Blvd. corridor has concluded that its future could be quite a change from today. AREAS – Advisors Real Estate Asset Services, Inc. – named 22 properties on Artesia Blvd. in its Oct. 20 report and 11 on Aviation as having “a higher likelihood” to be redeveloped, based on ownership status. Rob Cord, AREAS partner, presented the report to the Redondo Beach city council. He recommended four things; first to (re-) establish a facade/tenant improvement grant program on the corridor, second, to target businesses within three tiers of likelihood; third, to start a business improvement district such as that of Riviera Village, and fourth, to invest in sidewalk widening and/or other right-of-way improvements. Cord and his team contacted all of the owners of the 189 properties in the Artesia-Aviation corridor, hearing an answer back from 143. Some own several properties on the stretch. “Most of them said, ‘we’re fine,’” Cord said. AREAS also provided case studies to the Redondo Beach city council about Abbot Kinney Blvd. in Venice, Riviera Village, El Segundo Main Street and downtown Manhattan Beach. Could Artesia…

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