Fatal Manhattan Beach traffic collision results in murder charge

An allegedly intoxicated driver traveling at a high speed through the intersection of Manhattan Beach Boulevard and Aviation Boulevard caused a four-car collision that left one person dead and others injured, including a Manhattan Beach police officer. The driver, Antolin Titus, 35, was charged Wednesday, Oct. 14, by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office with murder, driving under the influence of a drug causing injury, and hit and run resulting in death or serious injury, along with misdemeanor counts of possessing nitrous oxide and driving without a license. The collision occurred at about 10:12 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9. Titus was driving westbound on Manhattan Beach Boulevard “at a high rate of speed,” said MBPD Lt. Kelly Benjamin. He struck a car heading southbound on Aviation through a green light. The impact pushed that car across the intersection, near Tomboy’s restaurant. Titus then hit a marked MBPD patrol car stopped in the left-turn lane, waiting to turn north onto Aviation, Benjamin said. The officer inside had witnessed the first collision. Titus’ car continued into a Tesla stopped behind the patrol car. A passenger in the first car was declared dead at the…

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