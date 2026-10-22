HB Council candidates divided over mixed use, beach ownership

by Laura Garber Councilmember Rob Saemann wants mixed-use residential allowed in Hermosa Beach’s Arts District. School board member Maggie Bove-LaMonica wants it protected. The other four City Council candidates at the Monday, October 19, Leadership Hermosa debate were open to mixed-use housing on Cypress Avenue with conditions. Moderators Ashkun Zaker, treasurer of Leadership Hermosa Beach, and Paul Reiner, the community outreach coordinator, asked at the third and final debate whether the candidates would allow residential zoning in the district, also known as the M1 area. The Leadership Hermosa format allowed for rebuttals. Most of the rebuttals were focused on short-term rentals and the city budget. “The Cypress district, I think absolutely we should put housing there,” Saemann said. “I think there should be an art district in Hermosa Beach, but a small one and the rest of that area should be open for housing.” He said a “very small area” there has art spaces worth protecting. “I am not in favor of turning our Arts District into high rise housing,” Bove-LaMonica said. “We have something incredibly special happening with the row of art galleries that’s happening down in Cypress…

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