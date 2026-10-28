Hermosa Beach holiday parking program gets a second look

by Laura Garber The free holiday parking program in downtown Hermosa Beach may get a second chance. Business owners packed Tuesday night’s council meeting to protest the council’s decision at its October 13 meeting to eliminate the program this holiday season. In recent years, the city has bagged downtown meters during the weeks preceding Christmas and through New Year’s Eve. Councilmember Rob Saemann, who voted with the majority to end the program, said he had changed his mind. The council agreed to bring the program back for a vote, possibly as soon as its next meeting. Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce President Michelle Crispin said businesses were disappointed in the holiday free parking decision. “We are asking council to reconsider and approve at least two weeks of free holiday parking this year, and to establish a budget line item so that the program can continue for future years,” Crispin said. Crispin said the Chamber does not have the data requested by the council about how much the free holiday parking increases retail sales. “Sales taxes are reported quarterly so we can’t isolate December sales or put an exact dollar amount on the impact of free parking,” Crispin…

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