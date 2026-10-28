Hermosa police introducing drones as first responder program

by Laura Garber A drone may respond to your 911 call before a Hermosa Beach police officer does. The Hermosa Beach Police Department is expanding its drone program into a “drone as first responder” (DFR) system. A drone will launch from a dock on the roof of the police station at City Hall and fly itself to the location of a call. Department leaders and a representative of drone maker Skydio presented the program to residents on Thursday, October 22 at the Clark Building. The program is expected to launch in early 2027, pending City Council approval. “Anytime you receive a call, whether it’s a 911 emergency or something less of an emergency, there’s a response time,” Police Chief Landon Phillips said. “With DFR, a lot of that is cut significantly.” Phillips said the department received a federal COPS grant of more than $1 million through the office of Rep. Ted Lieu for the program. The grant funds a real-time crime center, and the drone program is part of that center. State homeland security grants cover additional costs. The department has been using drones since 2021. The new program replaces its current drone vendor with Skydio, whose drones are sold through Axon. Hermosa Beach…

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