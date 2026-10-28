High tide, lowbrow humor spill over Redondo Beach King Harbor sea walls

Paddle House owner Patrick Webb helps sandbag businesses along International Boardwalk in King Harbor on Tuesday when a 6.8 foot high tide came over the protective seawall. Photos by Kevin CodyA power vault outside the Harbor Patrol station is protected by sand bags and a water pump.The Lanakila and Nahoa outrigger clubs’ dock at Carpet Beach floats just out of reach because the access ramp is under water.High tides cover the beach inside the King Harbor Horseshoe Pier.Patio tables at the Shade Hotel in King Harbor Tuesday morning are surrounded by water. Photo by Kevin Cody by Kevin Cody “Naja’s is becoming a swim up bar,” joked retired lifeguard Mike Inscore as he watched Tuesday’s 6.8-foot tide clear the seawall that protects the International Boardwalk in King Harbor and seep under the famous beer bar’s front door.. “It looks like Scholb On The Water is taking its name literally,” quipped another spectator, referring to the bar next door to Naja’s Place. Patrick Webb, owner of the Paddle House on the International Boardwalk joked that he had barricaded his shop with sand bags so his stand-up paddle boards wouldn’t float away. At Carpet Beach, in King Harbor, the dock where the…

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