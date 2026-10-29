Jeffrey Rudolph’s dream was to display the Space Shuttle Endeavour at the California Science Center as if it were ready for take-off. On November 13 he will share his dream with the world

Jeffrey N. Rudolph, president and CEO of the California Science Center, is exuberant over Space Shuttle Endeavour’s installation in launch position. Photo by Chelsea Sektnan by Chelsea Sektnan If you’ve ever walked through the doors of the California Science Center without paying a dime, you have Jeffrey Rudolph to thank. If you were among the estimated 1.5 million people who lined the streets of Los Angeles in October 2012 to watch the space shuttle Endeavour make its journey from LAX to Exposition Park, Rudolph helped make that possible, too. For 44 years, the Rancho Palos Verdes resident has led the transformation of an aging state museum into the California Science Center, overseeing its expansion into one of Los Angeles’ major educational institutions. “Our mission is to stimulate curiosity and inspire science learning,” Rudolph said. “We’re not a classroom, we’re not a book.” It’s a mission that reflects his own interests. Outside the Science Center, Rudolph has traveled from remote corners of Southeast Asia to Rapa Nui, scuba dived around the world, and even explored the aquarium tanks of his own museum. He’s also volunteered for 55 years with the National Ski Patrol at…

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