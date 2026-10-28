Letters to the Editor: October 29, 2026

Woke up Dear ER: Current city council member running for re-election Amy Howorth is planning to host a live mock-public execution on Halloween in front of her house on a sand section walk street. They are building a life size, wooden guillotine in their front yard where they will stage the mock execution for thousands of tricker treaters, many of whom are young children. I am a neighbor and they have done this every year for the past many years. But with the recent news of our government almost broadcasting a public execution. Name withheld by request Manhattan Beach High ground Dear ER: At a time when politics often brings out the worst in people, this campaign has shown me the best of Hermosa Beach. I was nervous when I first started knocking on doors and talking to voters. But in the midst of a divisive election season and 93-degree heat waves, complete strangers invited me into their homes for a glass of water and shared their concerns and hopes for our town. A small but profound act of civic engagement. There have been some wonderful full-circle moments during this campaign like earning the endorsement of Cathy Barrow, our school board president, who happened to be my…

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