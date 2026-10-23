Nike After Dark Tour organizers ‘fell in love’ with Redondo course

by Garth Meyer The “Nike After Dark Tour,” part of a seven-city, worldwide series, arrives in Redondo Beach Saturday evening for a 13.1-mile half-marathon. The path to get here began in Inglewood last year, where the 2025 “After Dark” L.A. race was held, the start and finish at a stadium named for a mobile-first personal finance company. “We felt the venue was a bit too large,” said Brittany Knight, Nike Running marketing director. “We were looking for an area for 2026 unique to L.A., that didn’t already have a half-marathon.” Knight is in her second year of “Bringing women together for racing and community,” she said of the female-only night series. The Inglewood course was a hilly out-and-back. Late last fall organizers began the search for another route, from Nike’s Playa Vista office. “It was difficult to find 13.1 miles in L.A. on a Saturday night,” Knight said. “BeachLife also showed us that you can have a large-scale event in that location in Redondo Beach.” Nike chose the course in December. “Our team (fell in) love with it,” Knight said. She highlights Pier Plaza Business Park at the Redondo Beach Pier as a unique viewing spot, with spectators able to watch runners pass…

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