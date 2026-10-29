Summit Beer Festival brings best California breweries to Torrance Airport

For a certain beery percent of the population, three words headline the Summit Beer Festival. Pliny is coming. Well, nearly. The famously elusive Russian River Brewing Company, makers of Pliny the Elder and its once-a-year sibling Pliny the Younger, perhaps the most sought-after beers in the world, are among at least 66 craft breweries who will be pouring at the Western Museum of Flight at Torrance Airport on Nov. 7. Pliny’s presence at the fest is not yet confirmed, but its legendary makers will be there, bringing beers that rarely make it anywhere near a South Bay tap. The festival is hosted by the California Craft Brewers Association, and marks the return of its formerly annual gathering after seven years in hiatus. But even if Pliny means nothing to you, the Summit Beer Festival makes a statement for the entire South Bay. It reinforces Torrance’s outsized importance in the craft beer world, and the festival’s setting — among relics of aviation history and amid takeoffs and landings of aircraft at a working airport — brings overdue attention to one of the region’s hidden gems. “You’re not just drinking beer,” said Laurie Porter, the co-founder of Torrance’s Smog City Brewing…

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