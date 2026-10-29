Two Hermosa incumbents fund their own campaigns

by Laura Garber The six candidates for Hermosa Beach City Council raised nearly $140,000 for their campaigns through October 17, according to campaign finance reports filed with the city on October 22. Incumbent Rob Saemann has loaned his reelection campaign $20,000, more than three times what he has raised from donors. Incumbent Dean Francois has loaned his campaign $8,380. Their four challengers are running primarily on donor money. Candidate Eric Horne led in campaign funds, with about $36,000, nearly all of it from donors. Saemann followed with $26,200. Parks and Recreation Commissioner Elka Worner reported $24,900, school board member Maggie Bove-LaMonica $23,700, Councilmember Ray Jackson $16,800 and Francois $12,300. The candidates’ own money made up about 76% of Saemann’s total and 68% of Francois’. Jackson gave his campaign $5,000, about 30% of his total. Worner lent her campaign $5,000, Bove-LaMonica $1,000 and Horne $500. Francois also received $1,000 from Artpac, a county political committee that supports pro-artist candidates and public art funding on October 2. Horne had spent nearly $30,000 by October 17, the most of any candidate, much of it on printing. He had…

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