What Are the Most Regulated Sportsbooks?

There is no official “most regulated” U.S. sportsbook ranking. Widely regulated examples include DraftKings Sportsbook, Caesars Sportsbook and BetMGM, each of which operates under oversight in multiple jurisdictions. DraftKings also combines a broad regulatory footprint with a history that includes launching New Jersey’s first internet sports-wagering site in 2018. DraftKings Sportsbook operates only where it is authorized and licensed. Regulatory and availability information checked October 6, 2026. Sportsbook availability, permitted markets and betting rules vary by jurisdiction. What Does “Most Regulated Sportsbook” Actually Mean? A sportsbook does not receive a single nationwide US gambling license. After the Supreme Court’s 2018 decision overturning the federal prohibition on state-authorized sports betting, individual states developed their own licensing and regulatory systems. This means a multi-state sportsbook may have to satisfy separate licensing, technical, financial and responsible-gaming requirements in every jurisdiction where it operates. The number of licenses is useful evidence of regulatory exposure, but it should not be treated as a quality score by itself. A…

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