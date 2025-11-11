Baywatch Community Calendar 11-13-25

Thursday, November 13

Public Safety Forum

Hermosa Beach Mayor Rob Saemann and Hermosa Beach Police Department (HBPD) Chief Landon Phillips will host a Public Safety Forum. The discussion, which will also include Interim City Manager Steve Napolitano, will focus on e-bike use and concerns about organized e-bike groups, state and local enforcement policies, homelessness, local crime trends and the re-launch of Hermosa’s Neighborhood Watch program. All are invited to attend in person or via Zoom. Everyone will have the opportunity to ask questions and participate in the discussion. 6 – 8 p.m. Hermosa Beach City Council Chambers, 1315 Valley Drive, Hermosa Beach. No RSVP is required, and questions can be submitted in advance. Light refreshments. For more information and the zoom link visit hermosabeach.gov.

Venardos Circus, Redondo

Through Sunday, November 23. It’s time to celebrate the triumphant arrival of a Broadway-style, animal-free circus, coming to Redondo Beach. This edition of the awe-inspiring Venardos Circus cast will celebrate a Decade of Dreams under the big top with a magical, exhilarating experiences for guests. The show will feature traditional circus artistry with fresh acts. General admission tickets start at $19 for kids under 12 and $31.33 for adults. Visit venardoscircus.com for tickets and show schedule. South Bay Galleria, 1815 Hawthorne Blvd., Redondo Beach.

Bay Cities Coin Club

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Show and Tell, Auctions, 50/50 and a raffle. All ages welcome. Gifts for kids. Covenant Presbyterian Church, 6323 W. 80th Street

Los Angeles. For more information visit baycitiescoinclub.com. For questions email baycitiescoinclub@hotmail.com.

Friday, November 14

Light Gate Line up, Manhattan Beach

Light Gate is at the top of 14th Street, between Manhattan Beach City Hall and the Library, on Highland Avenue. The artwork is made of glass, laminated with prismatic lighting film that creates rich and varied light effects with the sun. Light Gate will focus the view through an opening down 14th Street to the Ocean. Arrive early to see the sun line up in the keyhole at 4:50 p.m. If you miss this event you will have another chance on January 27th.

Sports luncheon

Ryan Abraham, owner-publisher of USCfootball.com, along with a high school coach to be announced, will be the South Bay Athletic Club luncheon speakers. The SBAC meets at the H.T. Grill, 1701 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach at noon. The weekly meeting is open to the public. Reservations are not necessary. The cost of lunch is $35.

Chamber Concert

The South Bay Chamber Music Society November concert features a performance by Trio Azura. Performing musicians are Yanfeng Bai, Piano, Duncan McDougall, Violin, and Yejin Hong, Cello. The performance will include works by Haydn, Ravel, and Mendelssohn. 8 p.m. Recital Hall of the Music Department at Los Angeles Harbor College, 1111 Figueroa Place, Wilmington. The concert will be repeated at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 16, at the Pacific Unitarian Church, 5621 Montemalaga Dr., Rancho Palos Verdes.

Stage Play, HB Community Theatre

BlacMail Productions presents the stage play Broken Curses, written by William Scales from Los Angeles and directed by Spencer Collins. The play, which includes actors between 12 and 68 years of age, deals with family curses like alcoholism and abuse. 7 p.m. Hermosa Beach Community Theatre, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. $50/$75 VIP. Tickets: brokencursesstageproduction.ticketbud.com/brokencursesor.

Holiday decorating, Manhattan Beach Pier

Bring your holiday spirit to help string lights on the living trees along the Manhattan Beach Pier in preparation for the Pier Lighting ceremony and Downtown Manhattan Beach Holiday Open House on Wednesday, November 19. No sign up required. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Community Art Show reception and awards

Meet local artists, enjoy light appetizers and refreshments and listen to live music from the Syrinx Reed Quintet. 6 – 8:30 p.m. Peninsula Center Library Foyer, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. Free and open to the public. The community art show exhibit is open through Sunday, January 4.

Saturday, November 15

impACT25: Rooted in Hope, Manhattan Beach

Enjoy a night of tacos, an open bar and live music to help raise funds to resource people affected by war and conflict, as they create safe, joyful spaces for children to learn, grow and thrive. 5:30 – 10:30 p.m. Neptunian Woman’s Club, 920 Highland Avenue. Tickets: iact.ngo/impact-2025. For more information visit iact.ngo/ourwork.

Tedx Manhattan Beach

Unstoppable. Enjoy a curated day of insightful talks and captivating entertainment in the spacious auditorium, complemented by an engaging outdoor expo center. Attendees can interact with innovative brands and savor delicious culinary treats. 8 a.m. Mira Costa High School, 1401 Artesia Blvd., Manhattan Beach. Tickets available at ted.com/tedx/events/63956.

Medicare Workshop, Torrance Memorial

A licensed, independent Insurance agent will compare the similarities and differences between seven Medicare Advantage plans contracted with Torrance Memorial IPA (TMIPA), while you follow along on a special workshop. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Torrance Memorial Hoffman Health Conference Center, 3315 Medical Center Drive, Torrance. Limited seating available. Free. Register at TMIPA_Marketing@tmmc.com. For questions, call (310) 257-7239.

Classical Piano, Oboe duet, PV Library

A performance by pianist Sonia Lee and oboist Tyler Morrison, as they’ll perform classical musical treasures for oboe and piano. The event will also present music by South Bay award-winning composer Amy Gordon. 2 – 3 p.m. Peninsula Center Library community room, 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates. All ages welcome.

Family Holiday Workshop with Vanessa

For ages 7 and up. Registration is required. Register at library.redond.org. Click on events calendar; click on program date; click on register for this event. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. North Library meeting room, 2000 Artesia Blvd., Redondo Beach. Limit 20 individuals.

Warren Miller’s SNO-CIETY

Bring on winter with Warren Miller. Join Olympians, urban riders, and local legends to carve turns and celebrate the snow community. Two showtimes: 4 – 6 p.m. and 7 – 9 p.m. Hermosa Beach Community Center, 710 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach. Tickets: warrenmiller.com/events/hermosa-beach-community-theatre.

The Naatucracker, Indian tradition

Where horses take flight, snowflakes twirl, oceans sing, and sweet delights come alive. Tchaikovsky’s classic Nutcracker re-imagined through Bharata Natyam, India’s vibrant dance tradition. Dancers lead you on a magical journey filled with dazzling choreography, expressive storytelling, vibrant costumes, unique stage design, and an original score that bridges Indian and global soundscapes. 6 – 8 p.m. Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach Tickets $40-$70. All are welcome. Tickets: shaktibharatanatyam.com.

Sunday, November 16

The Welsh Choir, St. Francis Church

Côr Cymraeg De California, will perform their Fall concert. The Los Angeles-based choir under the direction of Luvi Avendano, will celebrate the joy of Welsh music with some favorite Welsh hymns and folk songs. 4 p.m. At the Chapel in St. Francis Church, 2200 Via Rosa, Palos Verdes Estates. Admission is free. Donations gratefully accepted. For more information, visit welshchoir.com.

Creating Art, Destination: Art

In this class, we’ll try out eight creative techniques to help you silence, channel, and conquer emotional and mental reactions to chronic illnesses or complicated diagnoses. Taught by Carol Francis. $55. Novices welcome. 1 – 4 p.m. 1815 W. 213th Street, Torrance. Questions? destinationartmarketing@gmail.com or call (310) 742-3192. Sign up at portal.destination-art.net.

Family movie night, The Jewish Center

Featured Movie: The Cat in the Hat. Relax with your kids for an age appropriate movie with popcorn. For families with preschool aged children. Dinner provided. Donate a gently used or brand new book to the school library and receive a gift at movie night. 5:30 p.m. 2108 Vail Avenue, Redondo Beach. Tickets: jccmb.com.

Palos Verdes Democrats monthly meeting

Hybrid (in-person and Zoom) club meeting at the Peninsula Center Library, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. The meeting starts at 2:30 p.m. but doors open at 2 p.m. for informal networking with other Democrats. For more information, visit pvpdemocrats.org.

Monday, November 17

Dementia Caregiver Support Group, BCHD

Brought to you by the Beach Cities Health District, a free support group for Caregivers every Monday from 2 – 3 p.m. 514 N. Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach.

Tuesday, November 18

Chakra Series: Meditation and Spirituality – Via Zoom



Cancer Support Community South Bay free online workshop as part of a beginner-friendly series on the healing potential of the chakra system. Led by Akhila Health facilitator Sarah Sue Burich, PhD, the session will explore the crown chakra through discussion and guided practices. Participants will gain tools to support mindfulness, spiritual connection and a greater sense of presence. 12 – 1 p.m. To register, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. Or, for more information contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Flamin’ Groovies, Hermosa Beach

Get your ticket to see Flamin’ Groovies with The Pandoras at Saint Rocke. Flamin’ Groovies is an American rock band that formed in San Francisco in 1965. 8 p.m. Saint Rock, 142 Pacific Coast Hwy., Hermosa Beach. Tickets: saintrocke.com.

Balance and Vertigo, Torrance Memorial

From wobbly to steady…understanding and managing dizziness, balance and vertigo. A series of informative and entertaining lectures featuring expert advice from Torrance Memorials team of physicians and specialists, giving you the tools to improve your health. 5:30 – 8 p.m. Torrance Memorial Hoffman Health Conference Center, 3315 Medical Center Dr., Torrance. Health screenings 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Free and open to the public. More information and zoom link at torancememorial.org.

Medicare 101

Torrance Memorial complimentary virtual Medicare 101 program to learn about Medicare and the different types of insurance available. Registration not required. 6:30 – 8 p.m. For information and the zoom link visit torrancememorial.org.

Medical Cannabis Workshop – Via Zoom

Cancer Support Community South Bay free online workshop for adults interested in learning about medical cannabis. Dr. Bonni Goldstein will discuss the science of cannabis, including the endocannabinoid system, compounds in the plant, and current research on its medical use. 5 – 6:30 p.m. To register, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. Or, for more information contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.