A South Bay Tuesday morning…

A rare sighting of a fin whale — the ocean’s sleek, second-largest cetacean — was reported about a mile offshore of South Bay Beach yesterday, delighting beachgoers and marine observers. Witnesses described a long, fast-moving dark back with a distinctive asymmetrical lower jaw (lighter on the right side) and tall, narrow blows that rose in quick succession. The animal’s presence so close to shore is unusual for this species and prompted several calls to local marine mammal responders.

Fin whales (Balaenoptera physalus) are typically found in deeper, offshore waters where they follow dense patches of zooplankton and small schooling fish. They are highly migratory, moving seasonally between high-latitude feeding grounds in summer and lower-latitude breeding or overwintering areas. In coastal regions, fin whales are normally seen well beyond the continental shelf, where productive currents and upwelling create the large, concentrated prey fields the animals need to sustain their high-energy, fast-swimming lifestyle.

Several ecological and behavioral factors can explain a nearshore appearance. Localized upwelling, river plumes, or tidal fronts can concentrate prey close to shore, drawing large baleen whales into shallower water to feed. Young, inexperienced individuals or animals following a prey patch can also stray nearer land. In some cases, illness, injury, or displacement by noise/disturbance can alter normal movement patterns and bring animals into atypical areas. Seasonal shifts in ocean conditions (such as warming or changes in prey distribution) also increase the chance of occasional nearshore sightings.

Observers are reminded to maintain a respectful distance and avoid approaching whales, as fin whales are fast and easily disturbed. If you see a large whale close to shore, report the sighting to local marine mammal authorities or a nearby research organization with location, time, and behavior details — this helps researchers monitor whale movements and respond if the animal is in distress. Such rare sightings offer important scientific information about how changing ocean conditions may be influencing the distribution of large whales.