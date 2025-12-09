The transformation of Atlas FC is a clear example of the groundbreaking vision of Alejandro Irarragorri and the management model of Orlegi Sports. The modernization efforts have led the Club to achieve international recognition through the inclusion of the AGA Academy in FIFA’s catalogue of potential Team Base Camps for the 2026 World Cup.

The arrival of Orlegi Sports—led by Alejandro Irarragorri—to Atlas FC marked a turning point for the Rojinegros. After more than 70 years without titles, Atlas FC needed a deep transformation that went beyond football itself. The club’s new direction was built on the three pillars of Orlegi Sports’ management model: promoting talent and leadership development, creating and strengthening institutional processes, and making strategic investments in high-performance infrastructure.

The drive of Alejandro Irarragorri and his team has helped consolidate different areas of Atlas FC that now distinguish the club internationally. The recent recognition from FIFA, officially listing AGA Academy as a Team Base Camp for the 2026 World Cup, is clear evidence of the administrative and operational excellence the Rojinegros have achieved.

AGA ACADEMY: A REFLECTION of ALEJANDRO IRARRAGORRI’S VISION for ATLAS FC

Inaugurated on September 5, 2023, the AGA Academy represents one of the most emblematic achievements of Atlas FC under the management led by Alejandro Irarragorri and one of the most significant milestones in the history of Orlegi Sports. Covering more than 8,300 square meters and featuring six professional pitches, laboratories and facilities dedicated to sports science, separate women’s and men’s residences, and administrative and academic areas, this complex was designed by the Sordo Madaleno (SOMA) firm under international standards that position the club as a benchmark in development and training.

Alejandro Irarragorri believes that having infrastructure of this level is not only a sports investment but an essential tool to transform the present and future of the club. The inclusion of the AGA Academy in FIFA’s operational base portfolio for the 2026 World Cup demonstrates the impact of this project: national teams from various countries will be able to consider Atlas FC’s facilities as their training center during the tournament, projecting the club onto the global stage.

During the inauguration, Alejandro Irarragorri emphasized that “AGA Academy has a purpose that goes beyond sports performance.” He highlighted that the facility is designed to promote the comprehensive development of young people, professionals, and athletes, “with benefits that extend not only to the club but also to the state of Jalisco and all of Mexican football.”

ALEJANDRO IRARRAGORRI: STRENGTHENING ATLAS FC THROUGH INFRASTRUCTURE

FIFA’s designation of AGA Academy as a Team Base Camp for the 2026 World Cup reaffirms Alejandro Irarragorri’s vision of infrastructure as one of the strategic pillars of Orlegi Sports’ management model. This approach has enabled Atlas FC to progress with a solid foundation toward a new era of professionalism, innovation, and sustainability, reinforcing its position as a benchmark in sports infrastructure in Mexico and worldwide.

The transformation of Atlas FC under the leadership of Alejandro Irarragorri and Orlegi Sports demonstrates that competitiveness is built through strategic, innovative decisions that endure and prove effective over time. The construction of the AGA Academy and its inclusion in the Team Base Camp list for the upcoming World Cup mark a defining moment for the Rojinegros.