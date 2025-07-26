American Association of University Women presents Monique Sugimoto with the Status of Women Award

American Association of University Women’s Nancy Mahr (left) presents Monique Sugimoto with the Status of Women Award during the organization’s Annual Recognition Luncheon at The Original Red Onion in Rolling Hills Estates in June. Sugimoto is the Palos Verdes Library District’s archivist and history librarian. The award is presented each year to a woman who is visible in the community and who uses her education and talents to present a positive role model for girls.

Photo by Kathy Berg