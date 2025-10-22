Baywatch Community Calendar 10-23-25

Spotlight:

Thursday, October 23

Exhibit Opening, Hermosa Beach Museum

Beaches, Boundaries and Belonging in the South Bay from the “Aristocrat of the California Beaches” to the originator of the Ironman, Hermosa and the South Bay have been home to a vast array of residents with claims to local status. This exhibit draws on Chamber of Commerce pamphlets through the decades, local newspapers, and oral histories to explore how the beach community defined itself in its formative years between 1920 and 1970. 6 p.m. 710 Pier Ave. Free, all are welcome. More information at hermosabeachhistoricalsociety.org.

Thursday, October 23

Interfaith Unity Walk

Hosted by Congregation Tikvat Jacob and Manhattan Beach Community Church, an Interfaith Unity Walk in honor of United Against Hate Week. 9:30 – 11 a.m. Meet at the Veterans Parkway Greenbelt at the northern most end of the Greenbelt parking lot by the Sepulveda underpass. For more information visit southbayvshate.org.

Richstone Family Center’s Food Drive

Through Friday, October 24. In honor of United Against Hate Week and for the Richstone Family Center’s Single Mom Project Nutrition Pantry. Drop off a donation of canned beans, tomatoes, corn and meat, chicken/vegetable stock, flour, Maseca, dried beans, rice, pasta, cereal, granola bars, sugar or oil at collection boxes at various locations during regular business hours. For drop off locations and more information visit southbayvshate.org.

Teen De-Stress with Dogs, North Library

Teens in grades 6th through 12th are invited to meet K9 Cadbury and many other Canine Companions service pups for pets and play. Lots of laughs and lots of dog hair. In collaboration with the Redondo Beach Police Department and Canine Companions. Snacks will be provided. 4 – 5 p.m. Redondo Beach North Branch Library, 2000 Artesia Blvd., Redondo Beach.

Friday, October 24

Halloween on the Redondo Pier

A free community event presented by Redondo Pier Association. Prizes for best costumes, Halloween selfie station, sponsor giveaways, and Trick-or-Treat on The Pier and Boardwalk. 6 – 9 p.m. Fisherman’s Wharf.

Sports luncheon

Former USC offensive line coach Pat Ruel and South Torrance High football coach Matt Mishler will be the South Bay Athletic Club luncheon speakers. The SBAC meets at the H.T. Grill, 1701 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach at noon. The weekly meeting is open to the public. Reservations are not necessary. The cost of lunch is $35.

Spooky Story Time Bonfire, El Segundo

Gather around the El Segundo Recreation Park Fire Circle for a spooky story. 5 p.m. It will be a night filled with stories, songs, s’mores, and spooky crafts. Free fun, designed for kids ages 0-5 and their families. 5 – 6 p.m. Recreation Park, 401 Sheldon Street.

Witch Craft, Crafted at the Port of LA

Through Sunday, October 26. Three enchanted days of Halloween fun and hands-on creativity. With a line-up of Halloween and autumn-themed workshops designed for makers of all ages. Admission and parking are free. Crafts and classes are individually priced. Craft workshops, creative fun for kids, adults and dogs. Halloween dog costume parade. 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Information and class schedule at craftedportla.com/calendar. 112 E. 22nd Street, San Pedro.

Saturday, October 25

Halloween Carnival, Manhattan Heights Park

Annual carnival with games, costume contest and parade. There will be a Teen Center Haunted House, cupcake walk, snow cones, refreshments, activities and much more. Perfect for ages 2 – 15. Carnival bracelets: $20 and available for purchase at manhattanbeach.gov. 1 – 5 p.m. 10600 Manhattan Beach Blvd. For more information or to volunteer for this event, contact David Ibarra at (310) 802-5419.

RB Historical Society Halloween Spooktacular

Come join in the fun as the Redondo Beach Historical Society (RBHS) hosts its second annual spooktacular Halloween event from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Morrell House, 298 Flagler Lane, Redondo Beach. The event is free and will include a costume contest for children up through14 years of age and plenty of Halloween treats. Costume contest age categories are: Infant to five years; six to 10 years; and 11 through 14 years of age. Judging will be held at 12:30 p.m. with prizes awarded in each category at 1 p.m. Home tours will also be available as part of the day’s activities. For more information, visit redondohistorical.org.

Halloween Dog Walk, San Pedro

Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy invites you to bring your furry friend decked out in their best costume for a fun and festive walk to show off your pup’s spooky (or silly) style. No sign-up necessary, just come ready for some tail-wagging fun. 1 p.m. White Point Nature Preserve, 1600 W. Paseo del Mar. For more information and a future event schedule visit PVPLC.org.

Halloween Festival, SCROC Torrance

ICAN California Abilities Network, a nonprofit serving adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities across the South Bay will be hosting an inclusive Halloween Festival. This festival is a free family-friendly event celebrating inclusion through games, live shows, crafts, and entertainment for individuals with disabilities and their families and caretakers. The event is expected to bring together more than a thousand guests, volunteers, and community partners. 12 – 4 p.m. 2300 Crenshaw Blvd, Torrance. More information at ICAN.org/halloween.

Skate the Coast

Boarding for Breast Cancer (B4BC) 18th Annual Skate the Coast is a 15-mile skate-bike-roll. The event starts Saturday, October 25 with a registration party at Yeti El Segundo, The Point, 830 Pacific Coast Hwy. #104 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Swing by to sign your waivers, get your event tee and goodie bag and stay for live music, cold drinks, raffles and auctions. On the next day, Sunday, October 26, the event starts at Dive N Surf in Redondo Beach where the shuttles take you to the Santa Monica Pier. From there we’ll cruise down the coast to Arbor Venice, Marina Del Rey, Dockweiler State Beach, Hermosa Beach and finish off at Dive N Surf for awards and celebrations. The finish line party at Dive N Surf, 504 N. Broadway, Redondo Beach includes live music, food, adult beverages, raffle prizes and silent auction. Shuttle Pick Up: 7:30 a.m. at Dive N Surf. The event starts at 9 a.m. at the Santa Monica Pier, 1550 Pacific Cst. Hwy., Santa Monica. Various hydration stops along the way. Finish line party 12 – 4 p.m. Sign up at classy.org/campaign/b4bcs-18th-annual-skate-the-coast/c693666. For questions email maggie@b4bc.org.

Downtown Fright Fest, Long Beach

The all-day, family-friendly festival with thrills, chills, and scares. Free spooky fun for all ages during the day starting at 2 p.m., with special 21+ thrills from 6 – 10 p.m. with ticket purchase. This massive Halloween event, brought to you by the Downtown Long Beach Alliance features live music, food, drink, goodies from local vendors, scare actors creeping up on you all day, and the kind of spooky-fun vibe that lets you know Halloween is just around the corner. Visit downtownlongbeach.org/event/downtowns-fright-fest-on-pine-promenade for tickets and more information.

Halloween Frolic, El Segundo

El Segundo Recreation, Parks, and Library Department presents Halloween Frolic. Get ready for a day of tricks, treats and tons of fun. Bounce houses, arts & crafts, games, music, food and plenty of spooky fun for the whole family. 12 – 4 p.m. El Segundo City Hall, 350 Main Street. Costume contest begins at 12:20 p.m., Athletic Grace Dance Studio performance of “Thriller” at 2 p.m., Marionette show & craft at 2:30 p.m., Roving Magician along Main Street from 2:45 – 3:45 p.m. For more information call (310) 524-2700. Wristbands – $10 pre-sale/$15 day of event.

Halloween Extravaganza, Manhattan Beach

Annual Halloween Haunted House with treats, games, movies, crafts, photobooth and fun. Come in costumes and get the chance to win a prize. 5 – 9 p.m. There will be a mellow hour from 5 – 6 p.m. for little ones and friends with special needs. Free for everyone. Manhattan Beach Community Church, 303 S. Peck Ave., Manhattan Beach.

Knob Hill Classic Volleyball Tournament

The Knob Hill Classic returns to Redondo Beach for its 5th year by local residents Freddie Harb and Jeno Sario who had the idea of elevating and showcasing volleyball in South Redondo Beach. The tournament has reached its capacity for sign-ups but feel free to cruise by and watch the games while soaking up some sun rays. Games begin at 8 a.m. and the predicted finish will be 3 p.m. You know the stairs at Knob Hill and Esplanade? Then you know where the volleyball courts are. For more information visit @vb_knobhill-classic.

Paper Shredding and Compost Giveaway

The City and Athens Services will be hosting the Fall Paper Shredding and Compost Giveaway at the Community Center, 710 Pier Avenue. Hermosa residents are welcome to bring their important documents to be shredded onsite for free and pick up free compost. Must bring your own containers and shovels for the compost. 8 – 11 a.m. Hermosa Beach Community Center, 710 Pier Ave.

Medicare Advantage Benefits Fair

Torrance Memorial IPA (TMIPA) can assist you in making the appropriate choice during Medicare Annual Open Enrollment Period. Review 2026 plan benefits with licensed sales representatives from Medicare Advantage Plans contracted with TMIPA. 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Ken Miller Recreation Center, 3341 Torrance Blvd., Torrance. No reservation required, free.

Hunter Benson, Saint Rocke

Country, Southern Grunge rock Hunter Benson along with Joker’s Hand and Trey Comstock. 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. 142 Pacific Coast Hwy., Hermosa Beach. Ticket purchase at saintrocke.com.

Pre-Holiday Book Sale, Redondo Beach

A wide variety of gently-used treasures, including STEM books, collectibles, comics and graphic novels, puzzles and games, children’s books, coffee-table books, fiction and non-fiction titles, plus DVDs and CDs. Bargain prices. Friends of the Library members receive a 30-minute early entry. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Main Library, 303 North Pacific Coast Hwy. For more information, call 310-318-0675, ext. 6.

Fall Festival, Immanuel Lutheran

Celebrate Fall and Halloween at the Immanuel Lutheran Church Fall Festival. Free admission and family friendly. Bounce houses, crafts, games, Trunk of Treats, prizes, popcorn, and lots of fun. 4 – 6 p.m. 706 Knob Hill Avenue, Redondo Beach. immanuelrb.com.

Scary Stories, San Pedro

Produced and directed by Melanie Jones with John Charles Meyer, Cathy Skubik, Bill Wolski and Tony Gatto reading works by David Lubar, Robert Scott, Jack Prelutsky and Saki, among others. 6:30 p.m. Angels Gate Cultural Center, 3601 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro. Performance outside in the amphitheater around the bonfire. Tickets: $5 general admission. Children 6 and under – free. Cash only, please. No reservations required. Picnics welcome. Bring your own chairs and dress warmly so you don’t get the shivers. Limited number of folding chairs available free on site.

Pumpkins by the Sea, Seaside Lagoon

The City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services invites you and your family for a free fun-filled day of games, prizes, treats, costume parade and photobooth. Dress in costumes. Fun for the whole family. 12 – 3 p.m. Seaside Lagoon, 200 Portofino Way, Redondo Beach.

Pugtacular Spooktacular

By Pug Nation Rescue of Los Angeles, a Halloween festival featuring adoptable dogs, costume contests, vendors, food and more. 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Torrance Park, 2001 Santa Fe Ave., Torrance. Tickets: discovertorrance.com/events/pugtacular-spooktacular-halloween-festival.

Sunday, October 26

American Visions

Rhapsody in Blue & the “New World” Symphony with Vladimir Khomyakov on piano and David Cubek as the Conductor. 5 p.m. Redondo Union High School Auditorium, 510 Vincent Street, Pre-concert Talk starts at 4:15 p.m. Tickets: pensym.org.

Halloween Ball, The Depot Restaurant

Help support the incredible work of the Switzer Learning Center, a nonprofit dedicated to providing quality educational and therapeutic support for students with special needs. Live and silent auctions, costume contests, delicious food, cocktails and live entertainment. 4 – 8 p.m. The Depot, 1250 Cabrillo Ave., Torrance. Tickets at e.givesmart.com/events/IMZ/.

Peninsula Symphony concert

Dvorak’s New World Symphony and Rhapsody in Blue by Gershwin. David Cubek will conduct. Vladimir Khomyakov will solo. Free. 5 p.m. with a preconcert lecture for Members at 4 p.m. Redondo Union High School Auditorium, 510 Vincent St., Redondo Beach. More concert and membership information call (310) 544-0320, or visit pensym.org or email music.pensym@verizon.

Halloween at the Torrance Antique Faire

Step into the shadows of time at the Antique Street Faire, where history and mystery collide. This month, we celebrate 27 years of transforming downtown into a vintage village of curiosities and haunted heirlooms. Wander eerie rows of antiques and collectibles. Appraisals are only $3 per item, and it’s free if you wear a costume. Let your furry familiars strut their stuff at the Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Parade. Prizes await stand-out costumes, group themes, and crowd favorites. Friendly pets, leashed and ready to haunt, are welcome. DJ Ozzie will spin tunes to wake the dead. Admission and parking are free. For information, call 310-328-6107.

Monday, October 27

Advocating for Justice

Refugees, Immigration & Jesus with speaker Rev Jimmie Hawkins. He will offer positive ways individuals and faith communities can help move our national dialog forward to bring about just and effective change. Talk and Q&A followed by light refreshments. Register for free tickets at Eventbrite.com. St. Peter’s by the Sea, 6410 Palos Verdes Dr. S. Rancho Palos Verdes. For questions call (310) 377-6882.

Breast Reconstruction 101 – via Zoom

Cancer Support Community South Bay free workshop on breast reconstruction options after lumpectomy or mastectomy. The session will review available reconstruction choices and when to involve a plastic surgeon. Led by Dr. Lisa L. Jewell, a board-certified plastic surgeon and founding member of South Bay Plastic Surgeons, the second half of the workshop will be questions from participants. 6 – 7 p.m. To register for this online workshop, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. For more information contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Tuesday, October 28

Regain Emotional Stability and Self-Trust After Cancer–– via Zoom

Cancer Support Community South Bay free workshop on rebuilding emotional stability and self-trust after a cancer diagnosis. Participants will learn practical tools to quiet anxiety, feel grounded, and reconnect with their bodies using trauma-informed care and emotional resilience techniques. Led by Marie Miao, a cancer recovery coach and trauma therapist with experience in oncology social work, the session will offer gentle, effective strategies for survivors ready to move forward with clarity and courage. 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. To join this online workshop, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. For more information contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Wednesday, October 29

MB Police Dept Trunk or Treat

Collect candy as you walk from car to car. All police, fire, and City Department vehicles will have different themes. 5 – 8 p.m. Civic Center Upper Parking Lot, entrance is off 15th Street between Valley Drive and Highland Avenue. Tacos will be sold.

JLI: The Kabbalah of Meaning

The Kabbalah of Meaning Six Wednesdays starting Wednesday, October 29. Join this six-session course to discover Judaism’s timeless approach to meaning in life. You’ll hear answers to some of life’s most fundamental questions: What is meaning? Where does it come from? And if we have it all, why do we seek more? (No previous Jewish learning required.) 9:30 a.m. or 7:30 p.m. The Jewish Community Center, 2108 Vail Avenue, Redondo Beach. Sign up at jccmb.com.

Sip and Savor: Tea’s Health Benefits – In Person and via Zoom

Cancer Support Community South Bay free workshop exploring the health benefits of tea and herbal tea, including their use in symptom management and relevance to cancer. Led by Meghan Laszlo, a registered dietitian and certified specialist in oncology nutrition, participants will learn about various tea brands, decaffeination methods, sustainability, and ways to incorporate tea for well-being. 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. 2601 Airport Drive, Suite 100, Torrance. Advance registration is required for this in-person and virtual workshop. Visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar.For more information contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Sunset Healing Journey

A dreamy beach session to help you ground, connect & release. Hosted by holistic-ly hanna & HERmosa Circle. Bring a blanket to lay on and an additional blanket if it is windy/cold. Wear comfy clothes and come to open to the energy. 5 – 6:15 p.m. 25th Street on the beach in Hermosa. Tickets are $20 and available at eventbrite.com.