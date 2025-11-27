Baywatch Community Calendar 11-27-25

Spotlight:

Friday, November 28

Holiday Tree Lot, Kiwanis

This iconic Hermosa Beach Kiwanis tree lot has become a cherished tradition for local families, with some buying their trees here for generations. One hundred percent of the profits are reinvested directly into the community, supporting various organizations, students, and other local recipients throughout the year. Lot Hours: Monday – Friday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday & Sunday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Santa and his sleigh are at the lot every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 4 – 7 p.m. Pier Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway, Hermosa Beach.

Thursday, November 27

Torrance Turkey Trot 3 Mile Fun Run

On Thanksgiving Day, the three-mile fun run will begin at 8 a.m. Turkey Trot T-shirts will be given to each registered participant. Rain or shine, the Trot will take place. Make sure you stay after the race for a chance to win mountain bikes and other amazing prizes. The race starts at Sam’s Club Parking lot on Skypark Drive, Torrance. Online registration at TorranceCA.Gov/TurkeyTrot. For questions call (310) 618-2930.

Gobble Gallop

The Gobble Gallop fun run/bicycle/skateboard/walk from Hermosa Pier to Manhattan Pier and back. T-shirt sales and donations will be going to The Good Shepherd Shelter – A Transitional Shelter for Mothers and Children Impacted by Domestic Violence. 8 a.m. Meet at the Hermosa Pier. If picking up a T-shirt come to the parking lot behind Tower 12, 53 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach at 7:45 a.m. Connect with the Southbay Gobble Gallop Community on Facebook: facebook.com/southbaygobblegallop for more information.

Crystal Alchemy Beach Soundbath

Start Thanksgiving Day out with positive vibes, self care, and calm so you can feel amazing for the holiday and weekend ahead with a soundbath ceremony performed by Gwen Alyssa Gaydos. 9 – 10 :15 a.m. Avenue E & Esplanade, go down the ramp to the sand, Redondo Beach. $44. Tickets on Eventbrite.com. Bring a yoga mat or blanket to lie on and blankets and layers to cover up with. Hat and eyemasks are also recommended.

Friday, November 28

Pickleball Turkey Tournament

Through Sunday, November 30. The 5th Annual Manhattan Beach Pickleball Tournament. 8 a.m. Manhattan Heights Park, 1600 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach. All players receive a T-shirt and playoff winners will receive medals. Sign up at manhattanbeach.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/79597/1771. All skill levels welcome.

Holiday Tree Lot, Kiwanis

Lot Hours: Monday – Friday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday & Sunday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Santa and his sleigh are at the lot every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 4 – 7 p.m. Pier Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway, Hermosa Beach.

Hermosa and Manhattan Beach Cities Toy Drive

Now through Saturday, December 20. To participate in the Annual Beach Cities Toy Drive, donate unwrapped new toys and bring them to MB City Hall, MB Fire Department, LA County Fire Station No. 100, HB Police department. For Drop-off locations visit beachcitiestoydrive.com. The Wrapping Party takes place on Saturday, December 20, from 10 a.m. until the toys are wrapped. Joslyn Center, 1601 N. Valley Dr., Manhattan Beach.

Santa arrival, Manhattan Village

Tis the season to be merry and bright at Manhattan Village with Santa’s grand arrival and tree lighting ceremony. A fun-filled line-up of holiday festivities made just for families. From photos with Santa, to live music performances and a tree-lighting ceremony. Kids are invited to write their special letters to Santa. Santa’s grand arrival and the tree-lighting ceremony of a dazzling 41-foot holiday tree. Live music, enchanting snowfall and lending a hand to light up the tree. 3 – 6 p.m. 3200 Sepulveda Blvd. More information and schedule of events visit shopmanhattanvillage.com.

Fun Friday, Madrona Marsh

Friday Fun takes place every Friday from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. for children ages 3 to 6 and their parents or guardians. This hands-on program includes storytime, science, art, and a tour of the Madrona Marsh Preserve. The first hour is spent inside the Nature Center, while the second hour is dedicated to exploring the Preserve. There is no charge to participate, but registration is required and limited to 15 participants. To register, call (310) 782-3989 Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. If unable to attend, cancel to allow another family to join. Madrona Marsh, 3201 Plaza del Amo, Torrance.

Family, Pet photos with Santa, Manhattan Village

Pet photos through Monday, December 22. Bring your fur babies to Manhattan Village for a competitively priced photo shoot with Santa every Monday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Reservations are encouraged and can be booked in advance at vipholidayphotos.com/mall/H-MV. Family photos through Wednesday, December 24. shopmanhattanvillage.com/events/santa-photos. Manhattan Village, 3200 Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach. Call (310) 546-5555.

Saturday, November 29

Kids workshop, Home Depot

Home Depot Kids Workshops offer a free, hands-on learning experience designed to inspire creativity and skill-building in children ages 5-12. Participants develop practical skills such as following step-by-step instructions, using hand tools like hammers and screwdrivers, and painting. Each workshop is led by knowledgeable store associates who guide children through the process. A parent or guardian must accompany each child to assist with completing the project kit, which typically takes about 30 minutes to finish. 9 a.m. the first Saturday of every month. Register at homedepot.com/c/kids-workshop. 24451 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance.

Help restore Manhattan Beach Coastal Dunes

The Bay Foundation at the Manhattan Beach Dune Restoration project needs your volunteer efforts to help increase biodiversity and coastal resilience. Tools and gloves will be provided. Wear close-toed shoes, bring water and sun protection. 9 – 11 a.m. Check in at Bruce’s Beach, 26th and Ocean, Manhattan Beach. Arrive 10-15 minutes early to allow time for check in.

Terranea Tree Lighting Ceremony

Begin the holiday season in grand tradition at Terranea’s annual tree lighting ceremony. Enchanting entertainment, seasonal confections, and festive cheer as the resort sparkles to life. 4:30 – 7 p.m. 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes. Kindly bring an unwrapped gift to be donated to Toys for Tots. More information, event schedule and you can RSVP at terranea.com/events/rancho-palos-verdes/tree-lighting-ceremony.

Run for Beer, Common Space

Join the California Brewery running series for a post-Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5k fun run that starts and ends at Common Space Brewery. Whether you run, walk, or jog, we celebrate at the finish line. The fun starts at the taproom at 10 a.m. 3411 W. El Segundo Blvd., Hawthorne. $68. For Tickets and future run schedule visit breweryrunningseries.com. For questions reach out to Miguel@breweryrunningseries.com.

Wreath Making, South Coast Botanic Garden

Sip apple cider (spiked it for extra fun) while creating your own festive wreath. Using noble and cedar cuttings, accent plants from the Garden, and cheerful ribbon, each wreath is a unique reflection of the season and a keepsake you can treasure all year long. Craft, laugh, and make memories with friends and family while learning simple tips to keep your wreath fresh and beautiful throughout the holidays. $50 for Members, $55 for non-members. 2 – 3:30 p.m. and 2 – 3:30 p.m. Additional dates: Saturday, December 13, and Sunday, December 7. 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. Sign up at southcoastbotanicgarden.org/classes.

Sunday, November 30

Blue Christmas Service, St. Francis Church

For many, the holidays can be a painful reminder of loss, grief, or loneliness. This Blue Christmas Service offers a quiet, gentle space to acknowledge those feelings with a reflective service of hymns, scripture, silence, candle lighting, and Communion in the St. Francis Chapel. A simple reception will follow in the Board Room for those who wish to stay and share in community. Come as you are. You are not alone. All are welcome. 5 p.m. 2200 Via Rosa, Palos Verdes Estates. For more information, call (310) 375-4617.

Santa’s arrival, Torrance airport

Santa arrives on a Robinson R66 helicopter to kick off the first night of his tour. Santa will be touring the streets of Torrance delivering candy and holiday cheer to all the good little girls and boys through Sunday, November 30. See Santa touch down to start his deliveries at 4 p.m. Robinson Helicopter Company, 2901 Airport Drive, Torrance. For a float route map visit torrancepoa.com/santa-float-maps-tpoa.

Monday, December 1

Community Forum, Hermosa Beach

Community members are welcome to come and discuss any topic of interest with Councilmember Dean Francois. 6 – 8 p.m. Hermosa Beach City Council Chambers, 1315 Valley Drive, Hermosa Beach. RSVP is optional to Dean Francois at DFrancois@hermosabeach.gov.

Tuesday, December 2

Torrance Memorial Holiday Festival

Through Sunday, December 7. Holiday Festival is a one-of-a-kind holiday event that includes beautifully decorated trees, entertainment, holiday gifts, children’s activities, food court and special ticketed events featuring a fashion show and dinner gala. All activities will be located in the white tent at Skypark Drive and Medical Center Drive, 3330 Lomita Blvd., Torrance. For information and a schedule of events visit torrancememorialfoundation.org.

Chakra Series: Meditation and Spirituality – Via Zoom



Cancer Support Community South Bay offers this free online workshop as part of a beginner-friendly series on the healing potential of the chakra system. Led by Akhila Health facilitator Sarah Sue Burich, PhD, the session will explore the crown chakra through discussion and guided practices. Participants will gain tools to support mindfulness, spiritual connection and a greater sense of presence. 12 – 1 p.m. To register for this online workshop, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. For more information, contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Wednesday, December 3

Holiday Stroll Downtown Torrance

Downtown Torrance transforms into a winter wonderland. This festive event promises a delightful evening of entertainment, shopping, and seasonal cheer, perfect for the whole family. DJ Ozzie, Carolers, Snow, Scavenger Hunt, crafts for all ages, Dancing and more. Nutcracker performances and special visitors including Santa Claus, Jack Skellington, and the Grinch. 4 – 8 p.m. El Prado and Sartori Avenue.

Loneliness, Solitude, and Belonging– In Person and via Zoom

Cancer Support Community South Bay will host a free workshop exploring the difference between loneliness and restorative solitude. Led by David Hart, PhD, LPCC, participants will learn strategies drawn from somatic and spiritual practices, positive psychology, and existential wisdom to transform isolation into connection and belonging. Lunch will be served in person from 12:30 – 1 p.m., followed by the workshop from 1 – 2 p.m. Advance registration is required for this in-person and virtual workshop. 2601 Airport Drive, Suite 100, Torrance. To register, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. For more information, contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Upcoming:

Thursday, December 4

Metro Board Meeting

Metro’s Final Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the C/K Line Extension is expected to go before the Metro Board in December. Join the South Bay Environmental Justice Alliance (SBEJA) for a free community bus from Lawndale to Metro Headquarters in downtown Los Angeles. We’ll meet at the Lawndale Civic Center at 7:30 a.m. and head to the board meeting together to speak up for our neighborhoods, our health, and our green space. We’re encouraging everyone to prepare a 1-minute statement to share why this issue matters to you — your voice makes a difference. More information at rightofsay.com. RSVP your bus seat at upliftsouthbay.com/southbayenvironmentaljusticealliance.ER