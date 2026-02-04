Baywatch Community Calendar 2-5-26

Spotlight:

Saturday and Sunday, February 7 & 8

Super Bowl Sunday 10k/5k Health & Fitness Expo

A two Day Health & Fitness Expo, held in conjunction with the Super Bowl Sunday runs, will be held Saturday, February 7, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday, February 8, 6 – 11 a.m. Free to the public. The Expo offers race enthusiasts the opportunity to see great running and fitness accessories. 200 Portofino Way, Redondo Beach. Information: redondo10k.com.

Sunday, February 8

Super Bowl 10k/5k run/walk

The Redondo Beach Chamber of Commerce presents the Redondo Beach Super Bowl Sunday 10K/5K Run/Walk. Join more than 9,000 race enthusiasts at the South Bay’s biggest Super Bowl event and a terrific way to celebrate the biggest day in American sports. 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. 200 Portofino Way, Redondo Beach. For registration and information visit redondo10k.com.

Thursday, February 5

Take the MB Budget Survey

Now through Saturday, February 14. From parks and playgrounds to cultural arts, public safety, and protecting the environment, we’re asking what matters most to you. Your feedback will help guide important decisions as we plan the city’s budget for the year ahead. Survey Link: Manhattanbeach.gov.

Friday, February 6

Lunar New Year Fundraiser Event

St. Teresa’s Guild of St. Francis Episcopal Church invites you to celebrate the 2026 Lunar New Year (Year of the Horse). Students from the Palos Verdes High School Chinese Program will entertain guests with performances. Opportunity drawing to win items via raffle tickets, Live Auction and traditional Chinese foods. Tickets $10 in advance, $13 at the door; children under 4 are free. Proceeds will benefit charities that support women and children. 6 – 8 p.m. 2200 Via Rosa, Palos Verdes Estates. For more information, call (310) 375-4617 or visit stfrancispalosverdes.org

Family Shabbat, Jewish Community Center

Join Family Shabbat Live for a special show introducing children to the beauty of Shabbat, with birthday shoutouts and a special gift for celebrating kids. 5:30 p.m. 2108 Vail Avenue , Redondo Beach. Register at jccmb.com. For questions call (310) 214-4999 or email info@jccmb.com.

Saturday, February 7

Meet and Greet – Polly Schneider

The Hermosa Beach Museum welcomes retired educator and longtime South Bay resident Polly Schneider for a meet and greet following the release of her self-published memoir, Little House by the Boatyard: Memories of the Early Days of Life in Hermosa Beach, California. Polly has lived in the South Bay for over 70 years; her memoir explores her personal memories, homes in Hermosa, local cultural hotspots, and more. Free admission. RSVP: hbmuseum.org. 12 – 2 p.m. 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. Light refreshments will be provided and Little House by the Boatyard will be available for purchase.

Friends of Mychal’s Art Show

Feast your eyes and fill your heart at Mychal’s Art Show, featuring artwork for sale from roughly 25 talented artists in our community. Come ready to be inspired- and don’t be surprised if a favorite piece (or two) follows you home. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Mychal’s Learning Place, 4901 W. Rosecrans Ave., Hawthorne. The open house is free to attend and open to everyone. RSVP: funraise.org/give/Mychals-Learning-Place/e763341b-ddd5-48dc-ba7c-0d61ac95de8d.

Celebrity Poke Tournament

1736 Family Crisis Center Live Poke & Silent Auction event with Celebrity Host Jason Alexander. Your participation and generosity will directly contribute to maintaining these vital services for those who need it most. Doors open at 12 p.m. Poker lessons at 12:30 p.m. Gaming begins at 1 p.m. Estimated completion at 5 p.m. Manhattan Beach Community Church, 303 S. Peck Avenue. Register at 1736fcc.org/news/events/2026-celebrity-poker-tournament.

Evening Music, St. Francis Church

St. Francis Episcopal Church invites you to An Evening of Music, a fundraiser celebrating the power of music and community, in support of Harbor Connects and the St. Francis Music Guild. Classical pop/rock music by David Nemo Knight, Musical Creator and Organist/Pianist at St. Francis, with special guest musical theatre superstar Tamra Glaser performing music from Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, etc. Dinner and drinks follow at 6:30 p.m. in the Parish Hall. $50 per person; $80 per couple. 5:30 p.m. 2200 Via Rosa, Palos Verdes Estates. Tickets available at harborconnects.org. For more information and questions, call (310) 375-4617 or visit stfrancispalosverdes.org.

Say No to Deadly HF/MHF

Torrance Refinery Action Alliance (“TRAA”) and Indivisible South Bay (“ISBLA”) are holding an event to mark the 11th Anniversary of the February 18, 2015 Torrance Refinery explosion, a near miss for mass casualties from the world’s most dangerous industrial chemicals, hydrogen fluoride (HF). Speakers and community members will reflect on the 2015 incident. 2 – 4:30 p.m. North High School’s Performing Arts Center, 3620 W. 182nd Street, Torrance (entrance and parking on Yukon Avenue).

Heart Screening, Da Vinci School

Saving Hearts Foundation free Heart Screening. Ages 12-35 receive a free, painless EKG and onsite cardiologist consultation to detect for cardiac abnormalities. 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Da Vinci School, 201 N. Douglas St., El Segundo. Learn more at savingheartsfoundation.com. Reserve your time slot at savingheartsfoundation.com.

Lunar New Year, South Coast Botanic Garden

Every Saturday and Sunday until February 22. A vibrant family friendly event set among winter blooms and lush greenery. The Lunar New Year Celebration honors the Year of the Horse and showcases Chinese, Vietnamese, and Korean traditions through interactive activities, live performances, cultural games, and festive food experiences. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. For tickets and information visit southcoastbotanicgarden.org or call (424) 452-0920.

The Reception and Artists’ Talk

The Winter Gallery Artists’ exhibition which debuted on January 8 is a stunning showcase of 89 works, and marks several “first milestones.” This is both the first exhibition of the year, and the first of two gallery artists’ shows in 2026. For the first time, the reception includes talks with two artists. A personal conversation with Nancy Veits, who has works on display in watercolor and ink, and soft pastel; and with Brando Kirk, who photographs across the globe. 3 – 5 p.m. Destination: Art, 1815 W. 213th Street Suite 135, Torrance. For more information visit destination-art.net.

First Aid, CPR/AED training

MBCERT (Manhattan Beach Community Emergency Response Team) Adult and Pediatric First Aid, CPR/AED training with 2-year certificate. Minimum age of 18 years to attend the class. You must pre-enroll to ensure a seat in the class. Start by sending an email to Jeanne: certtraining@gmail.com. To RSVP, provide your full name, phone number, email address, and home address. There is no charge. 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Joslyn Center, 1601 N. Valley Dr., Manhattan Beach.

Sunday, February 8

SC Cactus & Succulent Society Meeting

Woody Minnich presents Pachypodiums, In the Field, Garden, and Greenhouse. Woody is excited to share his knowledge of Pachypodiums, one of the most popular of all caudiciform plants, aka ‘Fat Plants.” Though generally easy to grow from seed, it takes many, many years to get the caudiciform to look as nice as the ‘old world plants,’ which are facing extinction due to their removal by traders supporting collectors. 11 a.m. Fred Hesse Jr. Community Park McTaggart Hall, 29301 Hawthorne Blvd., Rancho Palos Verdes. Free for all attendees. For more information visit southcoastcss.org.

Monday, February 9

Best of Hermosa Awards

Come dressed to impress in Hermosa fashion for a night of schmoozing and awarding phenomenal local businesses and people then stay afterwards for live jazz by The Lighthouse All Stars. The party starts at 5 p.m. with cocktail hour and live music. At 6 p.m. the program starts. Live music and the party really starts at 8 p.m. The Lighthouse Cafe, 30 Pier Avenue. Register at hbchamber.net/bestofhermosa.

25 of the Best Pianists

Through Saturday, February 14. The 2026 American International Paderewski Piano Competition Semi-Finalists. Hear 25 of the best young pianists in the world. Tickets begin at $15. Seats are limited. Visit PaderewskiMusicSociety.org for tickets and event times. 1 Loyola Marymount University Drive, Los Angeles.

Team Taiko Drum Class, San Pedro

Every Monday from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. through March 30. Play the Japanese Drum with Team Taiko. Team Taiko classes are broken into 8-week sessions, with a different pattern taught during each session. Team Taiko can be purchased by session or by class. Open to all skill levels and abilities, from beginners to seasoned musicians. $5 – $35 with sliding scale options. Register at grandvision.org. The Grand Annex Music Hall, 434 W. 6th Street, San Pedro.

Tuesday, February 10

Virtual Families Connected Parent Chat

The Families Connected Parent Chat is a free monthly support group open to all South Bay parents and caregivers. Provided through a partnership between BCHD, South Bay Families Connected and Thelma McMillen Center, the Parent Chat offers its participants a confidential and supportive space to share their parenting challenges and successes. The Parent Chat is not a therapeutic program, but rather a peer-to-peer support group with educational guidance from a mental health professional. 10 – 11 a.m. For more information and the zoom link to the live chat visit southbayfamiliesconnected.org/parent-chat.

Wednesday, February 11

Tastes & Trusts, Redondo Beach

A complimentary educational seminar led by local estate planning attorney Seth Bier. Learn the difference between wills and living trusts through a clear, story-based presentation, with a mini wine tasting included. Advance registration required. Free to attend. 5:30 – 7 p.m. Total Wine, 1505 Hawthorne Blvd., Redondo Beach. Save your seat by calling/texting (323) 999-1230 or register at bier-law.com/workshops.

Love in Layers, The Artist Mill

This workshop is your sanctuary—a quiet, creative space to slow down, sync your rhythms, and celebrate your unique bond through art. Guided by Art Therapy specialist Ana Dominguez, you will explore textures, colors, and editorial layers to craft two individual yet complementary pieces. No artistic experience is required—only the desire to connect and create a meaningful memory together. Ages 18+. 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. $140 per person. 1138 Hermosa Ave., Hermosa Beach. Register at theartistmill.com or call (310) 213-0099.