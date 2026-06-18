Baywatch Community Calendar

Event Spotlight

¡KOOKS! to reappear in Hermosa Cypress District

The ¡Kooks! #1 exhibit at Gallery of Hermosa in November featured work by a dozen legendary Southern California surf inspired artists, among them former surfing magazine photographer Mike Balzer, Dogtown and Z-Boys film maker Stacy Peralta,and surfboard shaper Dennis Jarvis. Many of those same artists, and some notable additions, including Dogtown skater turned artist, writer, filmmaker C.R. Stecky III, are returning to Hermosa for an expanded !Kooks! #2, !Kooks! Is curated by longtime Hermosa woodworker and resin artist Chip Herwegh, whose studio in the Cypress industrial district is across the street from Not Shock Box, where !Kooks! #2 will be held. Hobo Bridge will perform. Exhibiting artists will include C.R. Stecyk III, Stacy Peralta, John DeTemple, Dennis Jarvis, Mike Balzer, Andre Sarnecki, Brent Broza, John Hudson, Brian Kingston, Ken Pagliaro, John Faso and OB Toon. 5 to 10 p.m. Not Shock Box is located at 636 Cypress Avenue, Hermosa Beach.

Friday, June 19

Juneteenth, Bruce’s Beach

Juneteenth (June 19) commemorates the end of slavery in the US. Remarks by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell and Manhattan Beach Mayor Amy Thomas Howorth.

10 – 11 a.m. Bruce’s Beach Park, 2600 Highland Avenue. For more information visit manhattanbeach.gov/juneteenth.

Beach Movie Nights,

Dockweiler Youth Center

On Fridays, enjoy FREE family-friendly movie screenings on the sand, by the waves, and under the stars at the Dockweiler Youth Center, be sure to bring blankets and bundle up.

All movie screenings have festival-style seating and begin at 8:00 pm. This week, the film “COCO” will be viewed.

Saturday, June 20

Hermosa Sister City gala, St. Cross

Annual Gala. Theme: Casino Baja Sol Come dressed for Casino Baja Sol and enjoy games, auctions, food, and drinks

$100, 4-8 p.m. St. Cross Episcopal Church. HB-sistercity.org

Food & Wine festival

Summer Solstice

Baleen, Portofino Hotel

Food from four countries paired with carefully chosen wines. 260 Portofino Way, Redondo Beach.

6 p.m. Tickets at HotelPortofino.com

A Skateboard Family Workshop, Hermosa Museum

Explore skateboard art and construction over the decades, then build your own miniature board in the Hermosa Beach Museum’s Anatomy of a Skateboard Family Workshop.

Kids (suggested age 7-13; small parts included) and their families can see classic boards dating from steel wheels of the ’50s to pro-boards of the ’90s, then build and decorate a miniature fingerboard step-by-step alongside an instructor building a full-size board. This workshop has a very limited capacity and is RSVP only, so be sure to sign up to join us 11am-12pm Link: https://secure.qgiv.com/for/ hermosabeachmuseum/event/ skateworkshop/

South Bay Paddle, Hermosa

The South Bay Boardriders Club hosts the South Bay Paddle, a 15-mile race from the Hermosa Pier to the R10 Buoy and back. The race serves as a qualifier for the Catalina Classic Paddle Board Race. 6 a.m. – 12 p.m. For more information, visit southbayboardriders.com.

Family Camp Night, Redondo Wilderness park

Through Sunday, June 21. Bring the family to Wilderness Park for camping under the stars. Fun group games, crafts, and activities organized by recreation staff. Campsites feature a shared grill and sink. Each group must have one adult. Bring your own food. Check in on Saturday at 2 p.m. Check out Sunday at 12 p.m. Hopkins Wilderness Park, 1102 Camino Real, Redondo Beach. For more information call (310) 697-3411.To sign up visit redondo.org/business_detail_ T14_R120.php

Sunday, June 21st

JUNETEENTH concert, Polliiwog Park

Live music & performances, artisan & craft vendors, food trucks.

2-7pm Polliwog Park. Live performance by WST CMPLX 5pm.

Monday, June 22

Community Church Kids Camp, Redondo Beach

Through Thursday, June 25. The theme of the camp is “The Farmer’s Market: Exploring the Fruits of the Spirit.” Children will learn about love, peace, patience, joy through games, Bible stories, crafts, science projects, and even with their snacks. Open to all children, ages 3 through 5th grade. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. $50 for the four days. Aftercare available from 12 – 2 p.m. for an additional $100 for the 4 days. First United Methodist Church, 243 S. Broadway Ave., Redondo Beach. Email Family Ministries director Ms. Adriana Hwang for more information: adriana@beachfaith.com; register online at fumcrb.org/church-camp-2026.

Thursday, June 25

Zonta Club Fundraiser, Hermosa

The Zonta Club of South Bay is a chapter of an international nonprofit organization committed to advancing the status of women through service and advocacy. Enjoy a night of laughter at the iconic Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. 1018 Hermosa Avenue, Hermosa Beach. Tickets and information at zontaclubsouthbay.org.

Friday, June 26

Riviera Village Summer Festival

Through Sunday June 28. Shopping, music, and community fun. The Festival opens Friday from 12 – 9 p.m. with live entertainment, the Beer & Wine Garden, carnival games, and vendors. For festival hours and music line-up visit rvsummerfestival.com

Threads of Time, Hermosa Museum

10 Women. 10 Outfits. Step into the stories woven through fabric, fashion, and memory in Threads of Time, an exhibition exploring the lives of ten women in Hermosa Beach. Through historic garments and personal histories, discover how clothing reflects identity, community, and the moments that define our lives. All are welcome- no RSVP necessary.6-8 p.m. 710 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach.

Beginning Bridge

South Bay Bridge Club. Lomita

Come learn to play bridge and make new friends.

Class is FREE, $20.00 for workbook 9:00 AM – 11:00AM

24100 Narbonne Ave Lomita. For more information call (320_-325-7222

Beach Movie Nights – Dockweiler Youth Center

On Fridays, enjoy FREE family-friendly movie screenings on the sand, by the waves, and under the stars at the Dockweiled Youth Center, be sure to bring blankets and bundle up. All movie screenings have festival-style seating and begin at 8:00 p m. This week the film “THE LEGO MOVIE” will be screened.

Saturday, June 27

Smackfest Volleyball, Hermosa

A serious volleyball tournament with not so serious costumes, games, live bands, DJ’s, food, and lots of beverages.

9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Volleyball courts, south of the Hermosa pier. For more information visit smackfestevents.com.

TOCApalooza, Torrance

A family-friendly arts festival, features three stages, art vendors, exhibits, food and drinks and family art fun at Torrance Arts Center.

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Torrance Cultural Arts Center, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets and information at torrancearts.org/tocapalooza.