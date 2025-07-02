Baywatch Community Calendar 7-3-25

Thursday, July 3

Redondo Beach Pier Concert

“Higher Ground,” a disco tribute, will have you dancing the night away from 6 – 8 p.m. 121 W. Torrance Blvd., Fisherman’s Wharf (Redondo pier). Bring blankets and low back beach chairs.

First Thursday ArtWalk, San Pedro

Art, food and drink, shopping and entertainment. Between Pacific Ave., Harbor Blvd., 4th, and 9th Streets from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. For the Guided ArtWalk Tour meet at Sunken City Books, 403 W. 6th Street, starting at 5:30 p.m. and depart at 6 p.m. for a night of local artists and galleries. For more information visit 1stthursday.net.

Redfield & Prince Art, LA Harbor Arts

Recent works by artist Thomas Redfield and Kevin Prince. On display through Sunday, July 13. Los Angeles Harbor Arts (LAHA – formerly The Loft), 401 S. Mesa Street, San Pedro. 6 – 9 p.m. More information at laharborarts.org or call 310-847-9330.

Final days of Chronicles

The Photography of Ray Carofano exhibition at Palos Verdes Art Center. Curated by friend and artist Ron Linden, this long-awaited exhibition charts the career of revered San Pedro artist Ray Carofano by showcasing works in a variety of his photographic suites. The exhibit runs through July 5, open during regular PVAC hours. 5504 Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. pvartcenter.org.

Friday, July 4

Run, paddle, chug! Hermosa Beach

The Hermosa Ironman consists of a mile-long run on the beach, a mile-long paddle in the ocean and pounding a 6-pack of beer immediately after getting out of water. The action starts at 8 a.m. you must be 21 or over to participate. You must provide your own surfboard and untampered 6-pack. 30th Street and The Strand. Registration: hermosalocal.com/hermosa-beach-iron-man.

Village Runner 5K and firecracker dash

The 32nd Annual Village Runner 4th of July 5K and Firecracker Dash in Redondo Beach starts at 8 a.m. Sponsored by UCLA Health. Participants receive an Independence Day run T-shirt. Chip timing, age division awards, and cash prizes to the top three male and female runners in the 5K run. All kids’ dash finishers receive medals too. Celebrate and give back to our local students. The Village Runner Independence Day 5K benefits the Redondo Beach Educational Foundation, other local schools and running programs. Race starts at 8 a.m. 255 Avenida Del Norte, Redondo Beach. For full race information and to register, visit villagerunner.com/4th-of-july-5k.

Terranea Resort Sound Series

Live music and epic sunsets while enjoying summer cocktails, beer, bites and coastal breezes at Nelson’s. Woodie and the Longboards will be entertaining from 6 – 10 p.m. 100 Terranea Way. Tickets, information and line-up at terranea.com.

4th of July Events

Begg Pool, Manhattan Beach

Kick-off the 4th of July celebrations with the Aquatics staff and celebrate our nation’s independence. A fun day of water games, water balloon toss, swimming, and music. No food will be provided, but you are more than welcome to bring a picnic to eat on the grass. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 1402 N. Peck Avenue, Manhattan Beach. For more information call (310) 802-5428 or the Parks and Recreation Department at (310) 802-5448.

El Segundo

Celebrate 4th of July at El Segundo Recreation Park. Daytime events from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., and evening events from 5 – 9 p.m. The fireworks show will start at 9 p.m. The streets will be closed around the park to allow you to safely enjoy all the festivities we have planned. Stevenson Field, 408 Eucalyptus Drive. elsegundo.org.

Torrance

The City of Torrance fireworks show is free for the entire community. Viewing areas will be available on a first-come, first-served basis in the following locations: West parking lot of the LA County Courthouse, 825 Maple Ave., LA Galaxy Sports Center, 555 Maple Ave. 6:45 – 7 p.m. Doors open, 7 0 8:45 p.m. Live DJ, 8:45 p.m. Fireworks show. The event goes on from 6:45 – 9:30 p.m. TorranceCA.Gov/4thOfJuly.

Redondo Beach King Harbor

Described by city officials as an “unforgettable evening of dazzling lights and patriotic celebration.” Visit Seaside Lagoon for a great seat to the fireworks show. There will be a variety of family-friendly activities and music. Snow cones and activities will be provided free of charge, with a DJ on site for music and dancing, and a photo booth. 6 – 10 p.m. 181 N. Harbor Drive, Redondo Beach. Bring your blankets and chairs. The show starts at 9 p.m. Cost: $6 – $8. visitkingharbor.com/event-details/4th-of-july-fireworks-show.

Rancho Palos Verdes

A band, live music and line dancing, a beer and wine booth, vendors, games and more. Instead of fireworks, organizers will put on a drone light show after sunset. 3 – 9 p.m. Ken Dyda Civic Center, 30940 Hawthorne Blvd., Rancho Palos Verdes. RPVCA.gov/parks.

Palos Verdes

An Old-Fashioned celebration featuring music, games, bike parade, distinguished guest speaker, and civic awards. This year’s honoree is Pete Villani, who saved neighbors’ homes during the Altadena Fire. 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Malaga Cove School, 300 Paseo Del Mar, Palos Verdes Estates. PVJuly4.org.

Saturday, July 5

Redondo Beach Pier Concert

“Ernando and the Nandos,” a Pop/Souldies type of tunes will be entertaining the crowd from 6 – 8 p.m. 121 W. Torrance Blvd., Fisherman’s Wharf. Bring blankets and low back beach chairs.

Fireworks Sail

A night of family fun and celebration on the water while you enjoy awe-inspiring firework displays in the San Pedro Harbor. You can bring snacks and drinks to enjoy too. Learn more and purchase tickets at lamitopsail.org/events. 7 – 10 p.m. West Harbor Promenade, W. 6th Street, and Harbor Blvd., San Pedro.

Family public skate night, LA Kings Ice

Get ready for an unforgettable evening of Red, White and Blue with skating, music, and family fun at LA Kings Ice at Promenade on the Peninsula. Perfect for families, beginners, and seasoned skaters alike. $15 includes skate rental. 1:45 – 3:45 p.m. 550 Deep Valley Dr., #107, Rolling Hills.

Yoga with Petra

An invigorating and relaxing yoga class every Saturday morning in July. Bring your own mat, straps, and blocks or borrow some of theirs. All levels welcome. For adults. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Manhattan Beach Library, 1320 Highland Ave. Space is limited, and advance registration is required. visit.lacountylibrary.org.

Blue Butterfly nature walk

We will walk and talk discussing the habitat, plants, and of course the butterflies. 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Meet north of Miramar Park, Esplanade and Vista Del Mar. Sign up at southbayparks.org. Space is limited.

Sunday, July 6

Summer concert

Peninsula Symphonic Winds presents POP Spotlight: Movies, Musicals, and More. Get ready for an afternoon bursting with the lively sounds of summer, as we bring you a dazzling selection of music from your favorite movies, chart-topping hits, and more. 3 p.m. 600 Cloyden Road, Palos Verdes Estates. Bring your picnic blankets, sunglasses, and dancing shoes for an unforgettable afternoon under the open sky. For more information visit PSWinds.org.

Polliwog Park Concert

Scot Bruce, a rockin’ tribute to Elvis will perform at Polliwog Park Amphitheater from 5 – 7 p.m. Bring blankets, low back beach chairs, and maybe a picnic then get ready to be entertained. 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach.

Shakespeare by the Sea

Hesse Park, RPV

Julius Caesar on a huge grassy field where audience members can place their beach chairs. Blankets are a must. Starts out warm/hot, but the marine layer floats in by intermission – layered clothing is also recommended. 7 p.m. 29301 Hawthorne Blvd., Rancho Palos Verdes. More information and a complete schedule at shakespearebythesea.org.

Pop Spotlight

Peninsula Winds

Peninsula Symphonic Winds presents Pop Spotlight: Movies, musicals, and more. With conductors; Justin Raines, Alex Singer, Carlos Andwandter, Bill Masonheimer. 5 p.m. PV High School, 600 Cloyden Rd, PV Estates. For more information visit pswinds.org.

Monday, July 7

Vacation Bible School

Theme – Road Trip. Free. Monday, July 7 to Friday, July 11. Daily 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Check-in 8:45 a.m. 4 years old. throurgh 6th Grade. Pre-registration is now open at immanuelrb.com. 706 Knob Hill Ave., Redondo Beach. For questions call (310) 540-4435 or immanuelrb706@gmail.com.

Wednesday, July 9

Palos Verdes Peninsula Village

The Palos Verdes Peninsula Village is a dynamic organization of older adults who have joined together to help one another navigate the challenges and opportunities of aging in their own homes. Meet PVP Village members and volunteers and learn about the PVP Village, its enriching social and intellectual activities and volunteer support at 11 a.m. at the Palos Verdes Peninsula Library, Purcell Room. Call (310) 991-3324 or email peninsulavillagepvp@gmail.com for more information or to RSVP.