Baywatch Community Calendar 9-4-25

Thursday, September 4

Wedbush HB Open Volleyball tournament

Through Sunday, September 7. Old school sand seating, and $150,000 in prize money for the world’s top volleyball players, including Olympians Kelly Cheng, Sara Hughes, Chase Budinger, Miles Evans, Andy Benesh, Miles Partain, Phil Dalhausser, Sam Schachter (Canada), and Alex Ranghieri (Italy) Free. Play starts at 9 a.m. Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Hermosa Beach pier. Hermosa-Open.com

Free Bridge Lesson, Hermosa

Everyone is welcome to play in a game on your very first lesson. Bring a partner or come alone. Meet new people. Improve your mind. No experience is necessary. 10 a.m. – 12p.m. St. Cross Church, 1818 Monterey Bl., Hermosa. For questions call (310) 600-4275.

San Pedro Waterfront Art Walk

First Thursday, a monthly art walk between Pacific Ave., Harbor Blvd., 4th, and 9th Streets from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Meet at 5:30 p.m. for the walking tour at 6 p.m. for a night of local artists and galleries. Find all the details at SanPedroWaterfrontArtsDistrict.com.

Grand Vision New First Thursday

Grand Vision debut of The Grand Annex Arts Saloon, a new First Thursday series celebrating live music and visual art in a friendly community setting. The inaugural event will feature a group art show by FINdings Art Center, “Night of the Makers” and live music by Kevin Fisher. Grand Annex Music Hall, 434 W. 6th St., San Pedro. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. art will be on view throughout the evening. Live music begins at 6:30 p.m. GrandVision.org.

Tiny Habits, Lasting Change – via Zoom

Cancer Support Community South Bay (CSC South Bay) offers a free program led by Mary Welch, an oncology nurse practitioner. The workshop explores five essential habits, including movement, nutrition, sleep, mindfulness, and hydration. Participants will learn how to integrate them into daily life using the science of habit stacking. To join this virtual workshop, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. 5:30 – 7 p.m. For more information, contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Friday, September 5

Sports luncheon, MCHS Coach Morrow

Year 61 of the South Bay Athletic Club weekly lunches begins with El Camino College’s football coach Gifford Lindheim and Mira Costa High’s Don Morrow, as featured speakers. The SBAC meets at the H.T. Grill, 1701 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach. The meeting, which starts at noon, is open to the public. Reservations are not necessary. $35.

Comedy in the Beer Garden

An intimate evening of outdoor stand-up comedy live from the Beer Garden at The Rockefeller, Redondo Beach. Comedians from HBO & Netflix. Drink specials and backyard games. Ticket price $28.52 and available on Eventbrite.com or eatrockefeller.com. 7:30 – 9 p.m. 1707 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach.

Portuguese Bend National Horse Show

Through Sunday, September 7. The 67th Annual Portuguese Bend National Horse Show hosted by Peninsula Committee Children’s Hospital. Two fully scheduled rings offering a wide variety of classes, including the prestigious PCHA horsemanship Medal Finals, the $10,000 Harman Jr.-A/O Jumper Classic, and the $10,000 Seahorse Jumper Classic. Food booths, boutiques, and fun for children, including magic shows, pony rides, and face painting. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Howlett Park, 25851 Hawthorne Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. More information at pcch.net. General Admission: $10; Children under 12 free; Friday: complimentary admission for all.

Saturday, September 6

Movies at the Beach, Hermosa

Lilo & Stitch, a great classic movie on the big screen when the sun goes down. Bring towels/blankets and low back (only low back) beach chairs. Don’t forget your snacks. On the sand south of the Hermosa pier. Movie events start at 7 p.m. and the movie starts at sundown, approximately 7:45 p.m. More information at hermosamovies.com.

Water & Wood Art Exhibition

Its closing night for the 8th Annual Water & Wood exhibition at Resin Hermosa, celebrating two timeless elements of South Bay culture. The show features over 50 local artists working across a variety of media, all exploring the theme of water and wood. 5 – 9 p.m. 618 Cypress Avenue. Free and open to the public.

South West Manuscripts Writers Group

A support group for writers to help them network and exchange information. 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Redondo Beach Main Library 2nd floor Conference room, 303 N. Pacific Coast Highway.

Stitch & Sew Redondo

Materials and sewing machines are not provided. Participants are encouraged to bring items or projects that they are currently working on to the program to get tips or pointers. Limit of 30 individuals. 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Redondo North Branch Meeting Room, 2000 Artesia Boulevard.

Food and Mood – Nutrition for Adults

A nutritional and stress management practitioner will discuss the six pillars contributing to overall health – including nutrition. This talk provides a space to learn, exchange ideas and connect. Lily Hanna who has both a Graduate Nutritional Science certificate and a Graduate Integrative Nutrition will lead the session. 12 – 1 p.m. Redondo Main Library 2nd floor Meeting Room, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy.

Sunday, September 7

Hermosa Beach Concert series

Beginning at 3 p.m. at the Hermosa Beach Pier. Ozomatli is an American rock band. Triple Bueno plays authentic American Reggae and is on a mission to spread good vibes. Joker’s Hand plays alternative rock and invites you to sing, scream, and mosh with them. Free, all ages.

Swim the Avenues, Redondo Beach

Sign up for a 1.2 mile ocean swim or a half mile swim. Wet-suit and non-wet suit categories. In memory of former Redondo Beach Mayor Bill Brand. A portion of proceeds will benefit South Bay Park Land Conservancy. 8 a.m. Miramar Park, 201 Paseo De La Playa. Sign up and more information at raceroster.com/events/2025/105387/redondo-beach-swim-the-avenues.

BBQ by the Bay Gala, Redondo Beach

A fundraiser benefitting the residents and families of Caring House. Delicious food, amazing views, and a huge array of silent auction items to Caring House’s mission: peace at the end of life for all persons. 4 p.m. King Harbor Yacht Club, 280 Yacht Club Way, Redondo Beach. Tickets are $150 and available at yourcaringhouse.org.

Tuesday, September 9

Tastes & Trusts

Estate planning insights paired with a sampling of wine. Redondo Beach attorney Seth Bier will guide you through one family’s story to show how the right planning can protect your loved ones, save money, and avoid unnecessary stress. 6 p.m. Total Wine & More, 1505 Hawthorne Blvd., Redondo Beach. Free. Come for the wine, leave with peace of mind. Questions call Leann Bier at (323) 999-1203 or leann@bier-law.com.

Affairs in Order – via Zoom

Cancer Support Community South Bay (CSC South Bay) offers a free workshop led by trust attorney Eric Harris. This workshop will help participants plan for major life events such as divorce, illness, and birth or death of a family member. Strategies to protect assets, ensure that loved ones are provided for, and avoid probate will be also presented. Advance registration is required. 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. To join this online workshop, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. For more information contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Free Bridge workshop

This week’s free Bridge workshop will review past lessons and Splinter bids with teacher Gerri Soffa-Carlson. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. 24000 Narbonne Ave. #105, Lomita. For questions call (310) 325-7222. For more information about South Bay Bridge Club visit SouthBayBridge.com.

Wednesday, September 10

Dine Around ARTesia West

The North Redondo Beach Business Association (NRBBA) invites the community to the final Dine Around ARTesia and ART of the year. Artesia Boulevard will come alive with 44 local restaurants, shops, and artists offering small plates, drinks, and original art in a self-guided tasting and walking tour. 5 – 8:30 p.m. Tickets $35, $20 kids under 12. Tickets and information are available at nrbba.org/dine-around.