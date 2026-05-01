by Kevin Cody

The South Bay’s best musicians share stages with some of the nation’s most popular festival headliners this weekend at the BeachLife Music Festival in Seaside Lagoon in Redondo Beach.

There is no substitute for attending live performances. But listening to favorite performers live streaming is a not too distant second.

Local war horse Jeremy Buck opened this year’s BeachLife on the High Tide stage Friday afternoon, followed by the deceptively angelic voice of Borns, and then the ‘80’s hit machine Doran Doran.

Saturday, Hawaiian big wave rider-turned musician Landon McNamara takes the High Tide Stage at noon, followed by Hermosa singer/songwriter Jim Lindberg, of Pennywise, performing in the clubby Speak Easy.Then poet/songwriter Joan Jett will command the Low Tide stage. Orange County punks Offspring will close down Saturday night.

A trifecta of moving melodies from Sheryl Crow, My Morning Jacket and the timeless James Taylor will close out the festival Sunday evening.

For the complete BeachFestival lineup visit BeachLifeFestival.com. ER