Best of the Beach 2026: Hair Stylist – Faye M. Cullina at Orjanic Hair Spa

Hair stylist

Faye M. Cullina

Orjanic Hair Spa

When reality star Sharon Osbourne told Faye Cullina, “Faye, I’m doing everything I can to stay young, but my hair is getting older,” it perfectly captured the mission driving this master colorist.

The Hermosa-based hair stylist wants clients to ask not just what goes into our bodies to stay younger, but what goes on our hair too.

“We eat well, care for our skin, protect our hands, yet we unknowingly abuse our hair and scalp with harsh, damaging chemicals. Why can’t we have younger hair,” Cullina said.

With 28 years as a Master Hair Colorist, Cullina has earned an extraordinary résumé; collaborating at international Fashion Weeks with designers like Diane von Furstenberg and contributing to productions for National Geographic. Her diverse clientele includes educators, healthcare professionals, law enforcement, and celebrities.

Her proudest achievement, she said, is Orjanic Hair Spa Products. The flagship product, Orjanic 3-N-1, was developed in her kitchen, born from a realization that most beauty products hide harmful chemicals behind polished packaging. The full line is a plant-based, vegan, cruelty-free collection manufactured in the United States. It’s designed to make clean, affordable hair care accessible to everyone, not just the privileged few.

Faye M. Cullina

Orjanic Hair Spa

1601 Pacific Coast Hwy.

Hermosa Beach

(310) 925-8181

orjanichairspa.com