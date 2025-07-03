Blowing in the wind: Leaf blowers fan conflicts between neighbors

Manhattan Beach banned leaf blowers over 25 years ago. Residents wonder why the ban is rarely enforced

by Jefferson Graham

The use of gas-powered leaf blowers in the City of Manhattan Beach has been illegal since 1998. Gardeners face fines of $1,000 for using them.

Yet residents endure the fumes and noise they produce every day, on seemingly every block of the city, due to a law that as City Councilman Joe Franklin says, “has never been enforced.”

Manhattan Beach isn’t alone. Gas-powered blowers are illegal in Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach, Palos Verdes Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes, Santa Monica, Pasadena, Los Angeles and most other California communities. Electric (battery powered) blowers are also banned by most city ordinances.

Manhattan Beach’s leaf blower ordinance was amended to say, “The use of all mechanical leaf blowers (gas, battery, electric) for any purpose is prohibited,” the city says.

California has outlawed the sale of new gas powered blowers since 2024, (Home Depot, Lowe’s and other stores won’t sell them online or in-store to California residents), but that hasn’t stopped local gardeners in the South Bay from using them every day.

Residents have taken to social media to vent.

“The use of blowers is rude and selfish — and imbecilic!” wrote Neal Leventhal on Next Door. “The noise is obnoxious, the particulate matter and exhaust pollution dangerous, and the mess is simply pushed from one house to the neighbors or streets…the continued disregard for the law, neighbors and community isn’t acceptable.”

Added Debbie Van Ness: “Instead of taking a rake or a broom they blow stuff and it just blows dust everywhere and causes particulate pollution and then the dust to settle everywhere including other people’s properties. Please make them go away.”

Manhattan Beach Mayor Amy Howorth says the current law, as written, is “nearly impossible to enforce.”

But several of the Mayor’s City Council colleagues are taking steps to make it happen.

The City recently began issuing brochures for gardeners applying for a city business license informing them of the leaf blower ban, and the potential $1,000 fine.

Newly elected Manhattan Councilmember Steve Charelian said he heard frequent complaints about leaf blowers during his campaign last November. He said Manhattan is going to start hanging the brochures on doors, to remind residents about the law.

Franklin is looking to amend the law to allow the use of leaf vacuums. He is also urging gardeners to take advantage of a California law that encourages them to trade in their gas powered blowers for battery operated leaf vacuums. He said staff will be coming back to council with a report on the issue.

According to the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency), one hour of use of a gas powered blower can emit as much smog-forming pollution as driving a modern car over 1,000 miles, and 300 times more pollutants than a pickup truck. They typically produce 80 to–100 decibels, which is comparable to a motorcycle.

In addition to California, gas powered blowers are illegal to purchase in Washington, D.C., Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Montgomery County, Maryland.

“Hate the noise and both neighbors have services that use them,” writes James Gill on Facebook. “While stuck at home during Covid I called the police multiple times but they never seemed to arrive in time. 20-plus years of breaking the law all around my home.”

The MBPD did not respond to a request for the number of leaf blower citations it has issued.

Charelian said the code enforcement staff told him 25 visits have been made to gardeners using blowers so far in 2025.

Leaf blowers are used by Manhattan Beach Unified School District workers.

District spokesperson Hibah Samad said its workers don’t use gas leaf blowers, but instead battery powered ones

Electric leaf blowers are also illegal in Manhattan Beach. But Samad explained, “Although the school district is subject to State law, and not City’s ordinances, we respect local environmental regulations. As a proud Green District, we are committed to sustainable practices and continually work to minimize our environmental impact.”

Non-enforcement of leaf blower bans isn’t unique to Manhattan Beach.

“What a joke,” noted Redondo Beach resident Cheryl Ford on Facebook.” If you aren’t going to issue citations, why waste time developing an ordinance?”

However, Redondo resident Mari Dool commented on facebook, she called the police and they come out and ticket. “Leaf blowing has ended around my area. Thank you officers.”

One issue with the current Manhattan Beach ban leaf blower violations must be observed by officers for them to issue citations. Another issue is the friction between neighbors whose gardeners use leaf blowers, and those who file complaints.

“Since COVID, many of us work at home,” Manhattan resident Brenda O’Leary said. “It seems to never fail–I’m on Zoom and the leaf blowers show up. I hate to stop and shut the windows. But I would feel it un-neighborly to report them. There are social pressures to just let it go.”

Charelian noted there is a new city app, Reach Manhattan Beach, on which complaints can be filed. Click “start request,” scroll to the Code Enforcement section, take a picture of the gardener, and submit it. The code enforcement staff will then respond, Charelian said.

Franklin said he sympathizes with the low paid gardeners supporting their families. The councilman, who speaks Spanish, spoke to several of them, and learned they would use battery powered blowers if they could keep them charged. The current machines last for one or two houses a charge, they told him.

“Some of them have found a way to charge them in their vans–we need to do what we can to help them. We all have electrical outlets.”

Manhattan recently hired two additional code enforcement officers, “but council has to say this is a priority,” Franklin said. He also proposed enforcement change from being complaint driven to code enforcement writing tickets on their own.

It’s on the city to be more proactive in getting the word out, Manhattan Councilmember David Lesser said.

“We need to increase the awareness campaign and code enforcement. Because too many residents are just unaware of the ordinance,” Lesser said.

“They are intensely loud,” Russell Samuels said on Next Door. “Everyone has them on different days, so I have to hear them every day. I don’t even understand the purpose, because all it does is blow the dust onto cars and other peoples properties. I understand police have bigger things to deal with, but I really wish there was a way we could get homeowners and gardeners to comply with the law.”

Two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett has blown up on YouTube and TikTok recently with her rants against leaf blowers. They “need to be eradicated from the face of this earth,” she said.

But not everyone wants to see the leaf blowing laws enforced. Many on social media commented they’re more concerned about building issues, and that police have other priorities.

“We have more important things to be concerned about these days,” wrote Elyse Gura. “Not that this is unimportant, it’s just less important.” ER