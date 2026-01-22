Log In
Subscribe Now
Log In
Subscribe Now
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube
Log In
Subscribe Now
Facebook Instagram X-twitter Youtube

Local Advertisement

California Surf Club hosts Martin Luther King Day celebration

Redondo Union High students, and school administrators at the California Surf Club Martin Luther King Day celebration. Photo by JP Cordero

Redondo Union High students, and district representatives including (center left) School District  Boardmember Byung Cho, Principal Marvin Brown,  and Superintendent Nicole Wesley were among guests at the California Surf Club’s inaugural Martin Luther King Jr. celebration, hosted by Marcus “Goodie” Goodloe (center). Redondo resident Corbin Jones’ Big Band performed, as well as singer songwriter Chris Pierce. Other guests included Redondo Mayor Jim Light, Redondo District 2 Councilmember Chad Castle, Hermosa Councilmember and Coastal Commission member Raymond Jackson, and the Redondo Beach Police Department Leadership team. Photo by JP Cordero

Reels at the Beach

Learn More

Post your reels at Easy Reader
Email EasyReaderNews.com.

Share it :
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

*Include name, city and email in comment.

Recent Content

Get the top local stories delivered straight to your inbox FREE. Subscribe to Easy Reader newsletter today.

Reels at the Beach

Learn More

Post your reels at Easy Reader
Email EasyReaderNews.com.

Local Advertisement

Local Advertisement

Local Advertisement

Reels at the Beach

Learn More

Post your reels at Easy Reader
Email EasyReaderNews.com.

Advertisement

Sections

Useful Links

Company

Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magazine is your trusted source for hyperlocal news, events, and stories from the South Bay and Palos Verdes Peninsula. Proudly serving our community since 1970.
Copyright © 2025 Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magizine, All rights reserved. Managed by ALCO.
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube