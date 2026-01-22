California Surf Club hosts Martin Luther King Day celebration

Redondo Union High students, and district representatives including (center left) School District Boardmember Byung Cho, Principal Marvin Brown, and Superintendent Nicole Wesley were among guests at the California Surf Club’s inaugural Martin Luther King Jr. celebration, hosted by Marcus “Goodie” Goodloe (center). Redondo resident Corbin Jones’ Big Band performed, as well as singer songwriter Chris Pierce. Other guests included Redondo Mayor Jim Light, Redondo District 2 Councilmember Chad Castle, Hermosa Councilmember and Coastal Commission member Raymond Jackson, and the Redondo Beach Police Department Leadership team. Photo by JP Cordero