Chief Hoffman to retire after 31 years with Redondo Beach Police Department

by Garth Meyer

Redondo Beach Police Chief Joe Hoffman announced Nov. 7 that he will retire at the end of the year.

An RBPD officer since 1994 – his entire career – Hoffman will leave the top post after almost four years.

“The department is in a really good place, and the city. Timing is everything. I talked this over with my family, and I am excited about the future of the department,” Hoffman said Wednesday in an interview with Easy Reader. “There is a fine line between leaving early and staying too long. I’m a believer that you need to leave something when you’re not quite ready. There is a point in anyone’s career that you get burned out. Having that energy and enthusiasm and commitment, it can affect the culture when you (start to lose that). I don’t want to leave, but I need to make sure I leave before I get there. I’m not there, and don’t want to ever get there.”

Hoffman joined the RBPD as a volunteer in the records unit at age 19, the son of an LAPD homicide detective who tried to talk him out of the profession.

“Go work for the DA’s office,” he said. “You’ll get your holidays and weekends off.”

The son insisted, though, and his dad said, ‘go look into the beach cities departments.’

Hoffman, who grew up in Rancho Palos Verdes, may be the only person ever to go from RBPD volunteer to chief.

“For 31 years, walking in the same door, I’ve never wanted to work anywhere else,” he said.

Since Hoffman started young with the department, the now 51-year-old chief was eligible for maximum retirement last year, but wasn’t ready yet.

“I wanted more time to set up the department for future success,” he said, citing succession planning, and to fully establish the department’s wellness program, so it is “ingrained in the fabric of the organization, and its core budget.”

Other projects of his tenure Hoffman noted too – establishing new technology, career development, training and education.

His last day is Dec. 26.

“Joe has been an incredible asset to the city,” said Mike Witzansky, city manager. “To have a second-generation law enforcement professional effectively grow up in the Redondo Beach Police Department, serve with distinction at all levels, retire as Chief … is incredibly unique. I’m particularly grateful to Joe for his dedication to the community, commitment to service integrity and accountability, overall responsiveness, and eye for technological innovation. Joe is a true servant leader and will be greatly missed.”

“I know that RBPD will be in excellent hands,” the chief said.

What are his plans for the future?

“I don’t know yet,” Hoffman said. “My focus now is on a smooth transition.”

His son graduates from college in December and his daughter is a freshman.

Any law enforcement interest from them?

“They have not indicated any at this point,” said Hoffman.

He met his wife of 24 years, Kristen, when he responded to a call at the Redondo Beach Cheesecake Factory as a young beat cop in the Pier Area. She was an acquaintance, working at the bakery counter.

“Quite frankly, without her support, it would have been very difficult to have the kind of success I’ve had in my career,” Hoffman said. “It’s a stressful job, it takes a toll on the family. To be in the same profession for 31 years is an absolute gift, but it’s not without its challenges, that’s for sure.”

His roles with the RBPD include cadet, motorcycle officer, patrol officer, Pier/harbor officer, SWAT team member, detective, range instructor, lieutenant, captain, assistant chief and chief.

“To have the opportunity to shape the future of the department is very gratifying,” he said.

What was the biggest surprise in taking the role of chief?

“Understanding the impact you can have on the entire organization. You have to hyperfocus for every decision you make,” he said. “It can affect large segments of the department, short and long-term. Doing the right thing is often much more difficult than to take the easy route.”

The chief’s job has no set hours.

“It’s a constant engagement. Stepping into being chief was a whole new level of engagement. The responsibility associated with this position is immense,” Hoffman said. “If I was to give advice I would say to be prepared to work harder than any previous assignment and be more engaged than you ever have.”

“Even on vacation you’re still very engaged, unless you’re somewhere (unreachable),” he said.

“It’s all about balance – you have to constantly be aware of the needs of both sides, personal and professional.”

The city will hold a retirement ceremony for Hoffman Dec. 17.

City manager Witzansky has begun the process to name the chief’s successor. ER