E-bike rider seriously injured in auto collision on Pacific Coast Highway in Hermosa Beach

A police photographer documents the accident while police question the driver of the car that collided with the e-bike. Photos by Kevin Cody
The e-bike and the Toyota Camry that collided on Pacific Coast Highway in Hermosa Beach Monday night. Photo by Kevin Cody

A man in his 50s riding an e-bike was struck by a late model Toyota Camry on Pacific Coast Highway, just north of 18th Street in Hermosa Beach, shortly before 7 p.m. Monday night, January 12.

The driver of the car was heading north on Pacific Coast Highway when he swerved into the center turn lane to avoid traffic stopped in front of him, according to a statement issued by the Hermosa Beach Police Department. 

When the driver swerved he struck the e-bike rider. The e-bike rider was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. His condition was not immediately available. 

The identities of the e-bike rider and the Toyota driver were not released by the police. The driver, whom police questioned at the scene, appeared to be a middle aged male.

Pacific Coast Highway at 18th street will be closed for an indefinitely amount of time, the police department statement said. ER

