Eileen Jane Awe Hupp passing saddens community

Eileen Hupp (right) with Rolling Hills Estates Councilmember Britt Huff at the Peninsula Chamber of Commerce Salute to Business at Trump National Golf Course in May 2018. Photo by Stephanie Cartozian

The Peninsula business community was shocked and saddened to learn Eileen Huff had passed away, at age 71, from cancer on December 25, of last year. Until her final few days, the self-described workaholic was working as hard as ever as president of the Palos Verdes Chamber of Commerce, a position she excelled at for over 14 years.  Huff was work as hard as ever to help local businesses.  

Eileen Jane Awe Hupp was born in Garden City, NY. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Economy and a Master’s Degree in Romance Languages concurrently at Johns Hopkins University, as part of one of the first classes of women in their undergraduate program. She later earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago.

 After working in Chicago in strategic planning and financial analysis, she moved to Palos Verdes, California, for a career opportunity and to raise her children. 

A devoted volunteer, mentor, and friend, she believed deeply in the strength of community. Those who knew her will remember her not only for her leadership, but for the joy she spread in conversation and the energy she lent to every project, organization, and cause. Eileen remained steadfast in her belief that this difficult time could be an opportunity to grow closer together and closer in faith.

Huff is survived by her children, Robert Hupp III, Sara (Hupp) Ross, and Emily Hupp, and her partner, Jose Martinez. She will forever be missed by her sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy Awe Episcopia and Nicholas Episcopia, and her niece and nephew, Jennifer Episcopia O’Hanlon and Gregory Episcopia. She was predeceased by her parents, Dorothy and Walter Awe, and her brother, Walter Awe II.

 In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Keck Medicine of USC. Pen

