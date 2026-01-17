Hermosa Beach Mayor Saemann invokes civic pride in State of the City address

A red carpet, flashing lights and wine provided by Uncorked turned Mayor Rob Saemann’s State of the City address into a gala event at the Clark Building Thursday evening, January 15, a day after the City’s 119th birthday.

Good Neighbor, a new laundry mat and cafe on Hermosa Avenue, provided espressos, Creamy Boys gave out New Zealand ice cream, and Sharkeez provided a food-buffet.

The event began with a five-minute video produced by ION Networks, a sponsor of the event, showing Annie Seawright, a third-generation Hermosan and Hermosa Beach Iron Man champion, running through Hermosa Beach while high fiving local residents.

The video was accompanied by a song that also celebrated the town.

Chorus

What have you done today to make us feel proud?

Hermosa, our town, singing out loud

From the Greenbelt to the ocean blue

This is home, this is where we grew

Hermosa, our town

As the video ended, Seawright ran into the building and up to the stage, where she was greeted by Saemann, and a standing ovation from the standing room only audience.

“Annie, your run through Hermosa Beach, all the people you came across, all the special places, and the everyday moments that we sometimes take for granted. That’s what makes Hermosa feel most like home,” Saemann said in a voice swelled with emotion.

During his address, Saemann thanked the City staff for their achievements over the past year, which included the reopening of the Clark Building, and improved accessibility on the Greenbelt and in South Park, as well as improved e-bike enforcement.

“However, we shouldn’t hide from the fact that we have a long list of deferred maintenance projects,” Saemann said. “Right now, we have a major project underway to renovate the downtown parking garage.”

The lot, located north of the pier, was abruptly closed on November 26, due to safety concerns.

“Nothing is perfect, but it’s our role to show up every day and make Hermosa as good as it can be,” Saemann said. “I’d like to say that life could always throw you a curveball. It doesn’t mean you can’t hit it out of the park.”

Following Saemann’s address, newly appointed City Manager Steve Napolitano spoke to the audience.

“I appreciate the kind words of the Mayor. He said, ‘I stepped up,’ and that’s one way to put it,” Napolitano said. “And if you read social media, you might think I stepped in it. But that’s okay. They can have their fun. I know why I’m here. I’m here for you and I’m here because I love Hermosa Beach.”

A video remembrance of Hermosans who passed within the past year followed, accompanied by an acoustic guitar performance by 13-year-old Saxon Weiss.

The evening ended with Weiss leading the audience in singing Happy Birthday Hermosa. ER