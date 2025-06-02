Hermosa Beach parking permits cause pause

by Laura Garber

A review of Hermosa Beach’s residential parking permit requirements was proposed by the City Council at Tuesday, May 27 meeting. The review is to take place no later than next October. Changes the council approves will be effective in 2026.

Residents who live in the boundaries of the north and south border, The Strand on the west and Loma Drive, Cypress Avenue and Morningside Drive on the East are eligible for the parking permits.

This year, the city began requiring residents to show a driver’s license, and a car registration with Hermosa Beach addresses to obtain parking permits. In previous years residents were allowed to use utility bills and bank statements to verify their addresses.

Residents have complained the current requirements prevent them from obtaining permits if their cars and drivers licenses have non Hermosa addresses. Legitimate reasons, residents have argued, included students attending out of state colleges, and residents who own out of state homes.

Residents are limited to three parking permits per residence. One of the three permits may be used as a guest or transferable pass. A license, for the purpose of identification, and a bank or credit card statement showing a Hermosa address is sufficient to receive a transferable/guest pass.

Councilmember Dean Francois said he wants the city to resume selling daily parking permits for residents who have temporary guests and workers at their homes. The popular special event (visitor) passes were discontinued this year.

Francois also suggested increasing the number of permits allowed per resident from three to four or five, to allow residents without a garage to receive one extra permit.

The council also discussed complaints that the city discourages residents from picking up parking passes at City Hall. Administrative Services Director Brandon Walker acknowledged residents are encouraged to use the city website to purchase permits, but in-person pick-ups could be arranged, he said.

According to Walker, in 2021 Hermosa issued about 9,500 parking permits. In 2024, that number dropped to roughly 6,000 permits. Walker expects to issue the same number of permits this year.

“The program and its new requirements have achieved the attended goal to increase the number of spots available for permanent Hermosa residents and our visitors and guests.” Walker said. ER