How Los Angeles Is Preparing for a Summer of Sport

Los Angeles will host eight FIFA World Cup matches between June 11 and July 19, but much of the tournament’s activity is being planned away from SoFi Stadium. The city’s World Cup program includes 39 days of fan celebrations, an official FIFA Fan Festival at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and 10 official Fan Zones across the county.

For many supporters, the tournament will unfold far past the stadium. Fans looking to learn more about fixtures, venues and matchday events are likely to follow the World Cup through a mix of Fan Zones, watch parties and digital platforms spread across Los Angeles County.

Not Everyone Will Watch From SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium will stage eight matches, including the U.S. Men’s National Team’s opening fixture. For Los Angeles, that makes the tournament a major stadium event, but the wider fan plan is just as important.

The official FIFA Fan Festival will take place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum from June 11 to 14. Live match broadcasts will be accompanied by entertainment and cultural events, giving supporters a central place to gather during the opening weekend even if they are not attending a match in Inglewood.

The Coliseum is only one part of a much larger plan. Los Angeles World Cup organizers have announced 10 official Fan Zones across the county, including locations at Venice Beach, Union Station, the Original Farmers Market, Hansen Dam Lake, Earvin “Magic” Johnson Park, Whittier Narrows, Fairplex, West Harbor, Downtown Burbank and Downey.

Together, those locations stretch from the waterfront to the San Fernando Valley, giving residents across Los Angeles County opportunities to take part without traveling to Inglewood. The goal is to spread the tournament experience across the city rather than concentrating it around a single venue.

The tournament’s length also matters. With 39 days separating the opening match and the final, organizers are preparing for a sustained period of activity rather than a handful of isolated matchdays. A supporter might spend one afternoon watching a match from a giant screen at Venice Beach, another evening at a sports bar in Hermosa Beach and a weekend event at the Coliseum Fan Festival.

Watching the Match Is Only Part of the Experience

Research from IMG argues that the old idea of a first screen and a second screen is fading. Fans are no longer simply watching a match and putting their phones away.

IBM research found that 82% of fans attending sporting events use sports apps during events and 91% of those users engage with apps during live play. Those figures help explain why organizers increasingly think about digital engagement alongside physical attendance.

Someone attending a Fan Zone could be checking team line-ups before kick-off, following scores from another match taking place elsewhere in the tournament or reading live statistics while the game unfolds. A supporter watching from a crowded sports bar may be tracking qualification scenarios in one group while discussing another fixture in a group chat.

Following the Tournament Beyond the Broadcast

Digital platforms now sit around almost every major sporting event. Supporters use them to follow team news, statistics and odds throughout a tournament.

Platforms such as vbet.am/en/ form part of that wider sports entertainment environment. Different supporters engage with tournaments in different ways, but major events now generate attention before, during and after each match. That is especially true for the World Cup. Analysts expect the 2026 tournament to generate betting activity on a scale rarely seen in sport, with some projections comparing its potential to the Super Bowl.

During the group stage, fans may be watching one match, checking results from another and following odds or statistics before the next fixture begins. For many people, the tournament unfolds across several screens and platforms at once.

Los Angeles Is Getting a Preview of 2028

The World Cup arrives two years before Los Angeles hosts the 2028 Olympic Games. Few cities get two global sporting events of that size so close together.

The World Cup gives organizers a chance to test more than stadium operations. Organizers will be watching closely to see how visitors move around the city and how large public events operate during the tournament.

The Fan Festival and network of 10 Fan Zones mean much of the tournament will take place outside SoFi Stadium. Not everyone needs a ticket. Not everyone gathers in one place. A major sporting event now has to work for people inside the venue, outside the venue and following from their phones. The tournament offers organizers a chance to see how fan festivals, public viewing areas and county-wide events operate at World Cup scale before the Olympics arrive in 2028.

Not every World Cup memory in Los Angeles will come from inside SoFi Stadium. Some will come from a giant screen at Venice Beach, a crowded sports bar in Hermosa Beach or a Fan Zone miles from the nearest match. By the time supporters head home, many will already be following the next fixture on their phones. For a tournament spread across 39 days, the experience rarely stops with the final whistle.