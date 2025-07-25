Finding where someone is buried or cremated is challenging but not impossible. Our article guides you on how to find where someone is buried or cremated.]

Although it is a challenging task in terms of both the emotional weight it has and the limited amount of clues you can have, finding where someone is buried or cremated is possible.

Whether you want to pay your respects to someone who’s passed away, document your ancestry, get proof of death, or for any other reason, our article will assist you on how to find where someone is buried or cremated. Even if you have very limited information about the person or even their death, this article will guide you through the process.

Continue reading to the end to learn the actionable steps for finding where someone is buried or cremated.

What You Need for Finding Where Someone Is Buried or Cremated

Before taking any of the actions we will cover below, here’s a list of the information you need about the deceased individual. Having these details is critical in ensuring you can successfully locate where they are buried or cremated.

Full legal name, including any maiden names or aliases.

Address information (city and state information is often enough).

Any relative or spouse details to check if they are buried next to them.

Date of death.

Additionally, the individual’s religion or denomination can also help you narrow down the possible places they are buried or cremated.

How to Find Where Someone Is Buried or Cremated: Burial Location

Here are the most effective ways to find where someone is buried.

Search Obituaries

Most obituaries include burial information, which can help you quickly locate where someone is buried. Search for the person and look for phrases like “laid to rest in” or “burial will take place at” to identify the burial location.

Cemetery Databases

There are online burial databases that might include the burial records of the person you’re looking for. Although these cemetery databases are usually limited to certain areas, finding and searching the database associated with the area where the person died can help find where they were buried.

Contact Local Cemeteries

If you know where the deceased was located at the time of their death, contact the local cemeteries in the area. Some might even have an online database where you can search for people who are buried there. Due to privacy reasons, however, they might need to know the full name of the deceased and the date of burial to disclose whether the person you’re looking for is buried there.

How to Find Where Someone Is Buried or Cremated: Crematoriums

Finding where someone is cremated is considerably more challenging than locating a burial site. This is mainly because cremated remains are kept privately or scattered. However, it is still possible to trace cremation records following the steps below.

Crematoriums Near the Place of Death

First and foremost, searching for crematoriums near the place of death and contacting them with the person’s name and date of death to ask if they performed the cremation. This is the easiest way to find where someone is cremated, though some crematoriums might not disclose this information unless you’re related to the person.

Public Records (Death Certificate)

Death certificates often detail the method of disposition of the body, which may include the name of the crematorium. You can obtain the death certificate from the vital records office in the county where the burial took place or online tools that bring you up this information, which we will explain below.

Search Obituaries

Just like searching obituaries to find where someone is buried, you can do the same to locate where the deceased was cremated. Obituaries typically mention the crematorium using phrases like “cremation has taken place in” or “cremated remains will be scattered in” to inform others.

Discovering the Information You Need

While there are various methods for finding where someone is buried or cremated, the best starting point for most cases is the death certificate of the deceased. This legal document often shows the burial location or where the cremation has taken place. It can also give critical details, such as the immediate cause of death.

You can obtain the death certificates from your county’s vital records office or by running an online public records search. Websites like UnMask.com can help you with your search and obtain someone’s death certificate after their death. Since this document is considered public record, you can legally request a copy by paying a small fee, which varies depending on the state and city where the request is made.