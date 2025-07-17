‘Hulu’ Green Hermosa Beach Lifeguard tower has resident seeing red

by Laura Garber

‘Hulu’ green, the shade commonly associated with the popular streaming service, was used to repaint a traditionally blue Hermosa Beach lifeguard tower at Longfellow Avenue in June. A 4-foot by 5-foot Hulu billboard was also hung on the tower, along with other Hermosa Beach lifeguard towers.

The billboards advertise Hulu shows, including “Dance Moms,” “The Kardashians,” and “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” amongst other streaming and eyeglass companies.

Hermosa Beach resident Duke Noor submitted a photo of the green tower with a complaint to the Hermosa Beach City Council.

“Parks in public places should not be a place for advertising and commercialism, especially not our sacred sands,” Noor wrote in his June 23 e-mail.

A permit notice on the lifeguard towers states retroactive approval is being sought from the California Coastal Commission to place the 4-foot by 5-foot advertisements on 125 lifeguard towers, from Will Rogers Beach in Pacific Palisades to Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro. Current regulations limit lifeguard tower advertisements to 2-foot-4 inches by 4-foot-6 inches.

The permit also asks to have the current 2-foot-4 inches by 4-foot-6 inches advertisements on the rear of the towers replaced by the larger size ads, on both sides of the towers.

The permit application will go before the California Coastal Commission. Hermosa Councilmember Raymond Jackson is a newly appointed member of the Coastal Commission.

The Hermosa Beach City Council, at the request of Councilmember Dean Francois, will discuss the city’s position on the larger ads at its Tuesday, July 22 meeting.

The permit applicant, Consolidated Fire Protection District of Los Angeles County, says on the billboards that the advertising revenue will go to youth beach and ocean access programs.

According to Francois, advertising on public beaches is generally prohibited. He wants the council to oppose the pending permit.

Interim City manager, Steve Napolitano, said at the June 24 Council meeting he has been in conversation with the County and found language in Hermosa’s 1997 beach maintenance agreement with the County that limits beach advertisements to sponsored public service ads, such as tide boards.

“What you see now is pure advertising,” Napolitano said.

Councilmember Michael Keegan reminded his colleagues that Hermosa’s contract with the County for lifeguards and beach maintenance expires in two years.

“Do you really want to poke the bear and tell them they can’t advertise just before we go into negotiations,” Keegan asked. ER