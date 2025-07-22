In the kitchen with Chef Bell: Peninsula punch, summer sangria

by Chef Robert Bell

Fruit, sugar, bubbles and alcohol. What’s not to like about punch or sangria.

Punch was introduced to the English by East Indian workers during the 17th century. English documents from the 1600s describe punch as a Wassailing beverage, made with brandy or wine. The early Wassail was flavored with clove, cinnamon or star anise and served warm during the winter months. Wassailing is the 12th night of Christmas tradition of going door to door offering drinks in exchange for gifts.

Punch is made with rum, an idea which started in Jamaica, about 1655.

The first Punch Houses in England opened about 1671. They were generally private, and for the elite. Punch was served before hunting parties, cricket, tennis and during garden parties.

Barbados, Jamaica and other Caribbean Islands all have their own style of punch, made with various rums, ripened fruits and sugar cane.

Punch has many names, among them Planters Punch, Regents Punch, Peytonia Punch, Wassail Punch, Cinnful Malous Punch, Muay Thai Punch and Puka Punch.

Sangria has simpler beginnings. It is known to have started in Spain and Portugal during the Middle Ages. Leonese Spaniards made wine, citrus, sugar and spices their traditional beverage.

Sangria was not popular in the United States up until Spanish restaurants began serving it in the late 1940s. Its popularity grew during the 1964 World’s Fair in New York.

Peninsula punch: 2:1, or 1:2

Punch is served warm or chilled with spirits and fruit. A simple recipe for punch is rum with citrus fruit, sugar, syrup or sweet fruit juice. The ratio of alcohol to non-alcohol can be anywhere from 2 to 1, to 1 to 2. Alternative or additional alcoholic beverages include brandy, cognac, bourbon, or any wine, including sparkling. The fruits, aside from citrus fruits, may include pineapple, apple, pear, peach, berries, cherries, plums or whatever you have.

Once you decide on the citrus, one or two more fruits will be plenty. Frozen or canned fruit juice can work as well. I suggest any of the citrus juices, plus pineapple, cherry and yes, carrot juice. Besides sugar as the sweetener, flavored syrups, sherbet or sweetened condensed milk will create interesting flavors. A few other choices for the non-alcoholic beverages are ginger beer, ginger ale, cider, bitters, fruit sodas, fruit juices and tea.

What makes a wassail a wassail is cinnamon and clove. Star anise and nutmeg are other spices worth trying. The herbs I most often see in punch recipes are thyme and sage.

The simple way to put a punch together, assuming you will serve it chilled is as follows:

Place ice cubes in a large bowl. Pour in a cup of rum, a cup of orange juice, 8 ounces pineapple juice, and about two ounces each of grenadine and Grand Marnier.

Mix well, garnish with sliced citrus and maraschino cherries. Place a ladle in the punch bowl and supply cups, mugs, or glasses.

Years ago I had a large outdoor party. I asked guests to bring fruit or a bottle of wine to add to the 10-gallon container of sangria. We enjoyed how its flavors changed throughout the day with the additions of new fruits and wines.

Summer sangria: brandy is a must

The basic ingredients for sangria are red wine (seldom white or rose), citrus fruit, a sparkling beverage, a sweetener and ice. Sangria is only served cold. As with most punches, you start with a basic recipe and then alter it to your liking.

Many fruits can be found in sangria, including peach, apple, berry, plum, melon, pear, pineapple, persimmon and pomegranate. I prefer fresh ripe fruit, though frozen can be used in a pinch. Some canned nectars can be useful. Orange and pomegranate juices will add a nice fruity flavor to your sangria. The citrus fruits are orange, lime, lemon, grapefruit, tangerine, blood orange and pomelo. Adding brandy is a must. Other additions may be rum, vermouth, gin, vodka, cider or a liqueur. Frequently used herbs are mint, basil, thyme and rosemary. Punch tends to have more spice than sangria. However cinnamon tastes good in both.

A few other ingredients that work well in sangria recipes are cucumbers, fresh ginger and various types of bitters. Most recipes call for sparkling water. Other choices include prosecco, lambrusco, ginger beer, ginger ale or any sparkling wine.

Here is how you put it all together:

Combine about a pound chopped fruit with about 3 tablespoons of sugar, the herb, spice and citrus. Mix together in a large pitcher and refrigerate for 2 hours, or as long as overnight. When ready to serve, pour in a bottle of red wine and a bit of spirit. Mix well and add lots of ice.

Play around with these ideas and make it fun. Pen