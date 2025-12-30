January 2026 Peninsula Calendar

1 Thursday

JANUARY

First Thursday, San Pedro

Live music, theater, food and more at First Thursday ArtWalk. Between Pacific Ave, Harbor Boulevard, 4th, and 9th Streets in downtown San Pedro. 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. There is plenty of metered street parking (free after 6 p.m.) and a paid parking lot at 6th and Mesa. For more information and a schedule of events and entertainment visit 1stthursday.net.

Hide and Seek, Botanic Garden

This exhibition features eight works, including two contemporary pieces owned by South Coast Botanic Garden, and six modern works from the collection of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. The sculptures have been carefully placed throughout the Garden as a way to encourage nature exploration with an artful game of hide and seek. 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tickets and event schedule times available at southcoastbotanicgarden.org/hide-and-seek-art-meets-nature.

ArtWalk Expression Nights

Performances of music, poetry, portraits, art, photography, and original music by local artists. 7 p.m. Hearts Respond Studio, 333 W. 7th Street, San Pedro. No cost to attend or perform. Please contact Greg if you’d like to perform at (310) 897-5043.

Coloring & Coffee

Every first and third Thursday of the month. Enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, coloring and conversations. Supplies will be provided. Drop-in. No registration required. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Peninsula Center Library Purcell meeting room, 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates.

Knitting at the Library

Join our weekly knitting club. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced knitter, it’s the perfect opportunity to connect with others, share tips, and work on your latest project. Knitting has been shown to reduce stress, improve focus, and boost mental health – all while creating beautiful handmade items. Bring your needles and yarn, and let’s stitch together. All ages and skill levels are welcome. 10:30 – 12:30 Malaga Cove Library community room, 2400 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates.

2 Friday

JANUARY

Dinosaurs Around the World, Botanic Garden

Runs through Sunday, February 1. Experience the Age of Reptiles immersed throughout the 87 acres. Guests will get to meet 13 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs. Each one moves with quiet, graceful motions, and some even make noise. Reservations and event times are available at southcoastbotanicgarden.org/dinosaurs-around-the-world-the-great-outdoors/#dinotickets. For any questions call (424) 452-0920.

Marine Mammal Care Center

Public visitation days Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Closed Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. See seal and sea lion patients, enjoy various exhibits, join a scheduled lecture or activity, and learn from our experienced volunteer docents. Do some shopping in our gift store with all proceeds supporting the care and protection of marine mammals and our shared ocean. 3601 S. Gaffney, Suite #8, San Pedro.

Shabbat Services

Meet the dynamic clergy team at Temple Beth El. 7 p.m. 1435 W. 7th Street, San Pedro. Information at bethelsp.org or call (310) 833-2467.

K-Pop Fan Fest

Join the Peninsula Center Library for an afternoon filled with different K-Pop themed crafts and activities such as creating phone charms and stickers, trying popular Korean snacks, and learning popular K-pop phrases. No registration required. 2:30 – 4 p.m. Peninsula Center Library community room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates.

3 Saturday

JANUARY

TechKnows, Peninsula Library

Have a question about how to download e-books? Can’t get your Kindle to work? Drop in and have our knowledgeable team of TechKnows assist with all your techy questions. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Peninsula Center Library community room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates.

The Home Depot Kids Workshops

A free, hands-on learning experience designed to inspire creativity and skill-building in children ages 5-12. Participants develop practical skills such as following step-by-step instructions, using hand tools like hammers and screwdrivers, and painting. Each workshop is led by a store associate, who guides children through the process. A parent or guardian must accompany each child. Each project typically takes about 30 minutes to finish. 9 – 10 a.m. 24451 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. Secure your spot at homedepot.com/c/kids-workshop.

1st Saturday Guided Nature Walk

Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy naturalists will guide you along a trail through the preserve to discover a unique variety of wildlife in their canyon habitat with amazing views of the LA Basin. 10:30 a.m. George F. Canyon Nature Preserve, 27305 Palos Verdes Dr. E., Ranch Palos Verdes. RSVP at pvplc.org.

5 Monday

JANUARY

The Art of Ming H2 Wu

Sub-Surface is the result of more than 20 years of exploring underwater fine art photography, artistic expression, and experimentation, marking a significant achievement representing the creation of breathtaking underwater art and innovative photographic artistic endeavors. Stop by and view the art from artist Ming H2 Wu from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Peninsula Center Library, Foyer exhibit area, 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates. Additional date Monday, January 19.

In the Loop: Crochet & Yarn Crafts

Do you love to crochet? Get ‘in the loop’ and show off your skills every first Monday of the month. Bring your crochet or other yarn projects and have the opportunity to stitch with others. All skill levels are welcome. 4 – 6 p.m. Peninsula Center Library, Purcell room, 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates.

6 Tuesday

JANUARY

Yoga at the library

Practice gentle yoga in a calming environment. All levels are welcome. Bring your own mat or use one of ours. Free to attend and no registration is required. 10 – 11 a.m. Peninsula Center Library community room, 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates.

7 Wednesday

JANUARY

PV Walkers

Every Wednesday of the month meet at the Scriba Family Center for guided stretching, led by physical therapists from Providence Little Company of Mary, San Pedro, followed by walking at your own pace at the Promenade on the Peninsula. Sponsored by Peninsula Seniors, Promenade on the Peninsula and LCMH. Post exercises, walkers are invited for coffee at the Peninsula Seniors Scriba Family Center. Providence Little Company of Mary staff will provide fun exercises and a mapped-out walk at the Promenade. 9 – 11 a.m. 602 Deep Valley Drive, Suite 310, Rolling Hills Estates. For more information (310) 377-3003. Free.

1st Wednesday Bird Walk

Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy invites you to join expert Bob Shanman for a free bird walk with an experienced naturalist, binoculars provided. 9 a.m. meet in front of White Point Nature Education Center, 1600 West Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro.

8 Thursday

JANUARY

Open Mic Night

Every Second Thursday. Live music and poetry. 7 – 9 p.m. Performers sign up at 6:30 p.m. Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th Street, San Pedro. For questions call (310) 833-4813 or visit grandvision.org.

Lets Talk Music, Peninsula Center Library

Calling all music lovers and enthusiasts! Come join us as we listen and discuss selected albums ranging from many genres. 5:30 – 6:30. Peninsula Center Library, Purcell Room, 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates.

10 Saturday

JANUARY

Nature Walk at McBride Trail

The Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy Nature Walk along McBride Trail. Experience panoramic views of the Palos Verdes Nature Preserve and Catalina Island in the distance. Easy. 9 – 11:30 a.m. Meet at McBride Trail, Ocean Terrace Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes. RSVP at pvplc.org.

11 Sunday

JANUARY

SCCSS Monthly meeting

South Coast Cactus & Succulent Society presenter for January: Gary Duke “Bolivia in Bloom.” Gary, an avid collector of cacti, will present photos that show cacti, bromeliads, and wildflowers in bloom in the Bolivian spring. His 3-week tour with Guillermo Rivera circled the altoplano with a side trip into the eastern lowlands around Santa Cruz. 11 a.m. Fred Hesse Jr. Community Park McTaggart Hall, 29301 Hawthorne Blvd., Rancho Palos Verdes. Free for all attendees. For more information visit southcoastcss.org.

12 Monday

JANUARY

Board Games for Adults

Join your neighbors for a friendly game of chess, checkers, Scrabble and other board games! No reservations required, just drop in. 2 – 4 p.m. Peninsula Center Library, Purcell room, 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates.

17 Saturday

JANUARY

The Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show

More than just a show, The Canine Stars delivers an inspiring message about pet adoption and the amazing potential of rescue dogs. With nonstop action, audience interaction, and viral social media moments, this show is a must-see event for dog lovers of all ages. 2 p.m. Palos Verdes Performing Arts Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=275837.

Guided Nature Walk

The Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy Naturalists will guide you along a trail to discover a unique variety of wildlife in their coastal sage habitat with amazing views across to the ocean. Meet in front of the Nature Center and come inside to explore after the hike. Park in the lot at the dead-end of 1600 Paseo del Mar, San Pedro. Reservations not required. 10:30 a.m.

18 Sunday

JANUARY

PV Democrats Monthly Meeting

Join us for our hybrid (in-person and Zoom) club meeting at the Peninsula Center Library Community Room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. The meeting starts at 2:30 p.m. but doors open at 2 p.m. for informal networking. For more information and to register, visit pvpdemocrats.org.

19 Monday

JANUARY

MLK Jr. Day of Service

Presented by the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy, join us for Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service at the White Point Nature Preserve. You will help care for the Native Plant Demonstration Garden by planting native shrubs, removing invasive weeds, watering native plants, grooming trails and more. Your efforts will help restore this habitat for wildlife as well as create a beautiful place for the community to enjoy. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. 1600 W. Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro. Sign up at pvplc.volunteerhub.com.

24 Saturday

JANUARY

Native Garden Tour

Come tour the White Point Native Plant Garden and learn about how to grow and care for native plants. Meet at White Point Nature Education Center located at 1600 Paseo del Mar, San Pedro . Monthly every 4th Saturday. 11 – 11:30 a.m. For more information visit pvplc.org.

30 Friday

JANUARY

The Four Gentlemen

Flowers, Seasons, and the Spirit of Chinese Painting presented by Sherry Shih. This talk explores how plum blossoms, orchid, bamboo, and chrysanthemum each embody unique cultural meanings and emotional qualities in Chinese art. 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Peninsula Center Library District, 704 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. Registration is not required. For more information on programs visit pvld.org.

Magic Rocks!, Norris Theatre

An electrifying night of magic with Magic Rocks!, starring world-renowned illusionist Leon Etienne. 3 p.m. Tickets and showtimes at palosverdesperformingarts.com. The Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. For questions call the box office at (310) 544-0403 x221.