Lake Como by Aston: Bond-Worthy Scenic Loops

Lake Como by Aston Martin: Scenic Loops That Feel Straight Out of a Bond Film

Lake Como is known for pastel villas and superyachts. But its roads deserve their own award. Carved between cliffs and water, they look like a movie set. Slip into an Aston Martin at dawn, fire up its V8, and you’ll see why filmmakers shoot here.

I’ve navigated every shore in cars from one quality car rental Lake Como has to offer. The difference between a dream drive and a stressful slog is picking the right route and timing it well.

Road Rules & Preparation

Before channelling your inner 007, brush up on the basics. Italian law sets 50 km/h limits in towns, 90 km/h on rural roads, and 130 km/h on motorways. Speed cameras are plentiful, and fines get forwarded, with fees added.

Many historic centres have Zona a Traffico Limitato cameras. Enter without a pass and you’ll get a ticket weeks later. Roads are narrow and walled, locals drive confidently. Buses take up most of the lane. Keep right, indicate clearly, and stay calm.

Aim to be on the road by 08:00 or after dinner when traffic thins. Download offline maps. Signals drop in tunnels. Check brakes and tyres. Pack sunglasses, cash for ferries and tolls, and fill up with 98 RON petrol. Carry your licence, passport, and rental papers. If you plan to cross into Switzerland, make sure your contract allows it.

Western Shore & Bond’s Villas

Route: Como → Cernobbio → Argegno → Lenno → Menaggio (SS340)

This 30‑mile run along the lake’s western edge is pure glamour. Leave Como and wind past grand hotels and pastel villas whose gardens tumble into the water. After Cernobbio, you’ll see the gates of Villa d’Este and, a few kilometres later, the village of Laglio with its Hollywood celebrity home. The road is tight and lined with stone walls, so enjoy the scenery and let the Aston’s exhaust rumble through the tunnels.

Scenic Loop Highlights around Lake Como:

Beyond Argegno

Road (SS340) hugs dramatic cliffs;

Offers peek-a-boo lake views.

Lenno

Walk up to Villa del Balbianello;

Featured in Casino Royale as Bond’s clinic with Vesper.

San Siro

Spot the turreted Villa La Gaeta;

Hideout in the film’s closing scene;

Not open to visitors, but the silhouette is visible from the road or boat.

Tremezzo to Menaggio

Road straightens for a smoother drive;

Perfect stretch to let the Aston Martin “breathe”;

Menaggio’s lakeside piazza: ideal for lunch or turnaround.

Return Options

Retrace your route south;

Or continue north into quieter valleys.

Tip: Leave early to dodge tourist buses. Parking bays are small; fold your mirrors and park nose‑in. Book Balbianello’s first entry slot to enjoy the gardens before crowds arrive.

The Bellagio Triangle

Route: Como → Cadenabbia (SS340) → Ferry to Bellagio → Lecco (SP583) → Como

This loop combines both shores with a ferry crossing. Drive up the western road to Cadenabbia and roll onto the car ferry to Bellagio. The crossing takes about 15 minutes. Bellagio’s steep lanes invite exploration, but the real fun lies in the drive east.

Take the SP583 toward Varenna and Lecco. Immediately, the road climbs above the lake, hairpins piling on each other. The Aston feels agile as you dance between bends. From the ridge, you get a dual‑arm view before descending to Varenna, a fishing village whose harbour is painted in ochre and crimson.

Continue south along the quieter eastern shore. The road ducks into tunnels and clings to cliffs until it reaches the industrial town of Lecco, where the faster SS36 returns you to Como.

Tip: Summer weekends mean long ferry queues; arrive early. On the eastern shore, pull into lay‑bys to let locals and cyclists pass. If time is tight, skip the eastern leg and take the return ferry back to Cadenabbia.

Alpine Escape to St Moritz

Route: Como → Menaggio → Chiavenna → Maloja Pass → St Moritz → return

For a grand‑tourer’s day out, head north from Como along the SS340 past Gravedona to Chiavenna, a granite town near the Swiss border. Beyond Chiavenna, the road climbs the Maloja Pass. Thirteen tight switchbacks lead you from chestnut forests into high Alpine tundra. Even in summer, the temperature drops; close the roof and enjoy the Aston’s grip as you ascend. At the top, the view opens onto the Engadin plateau and, minutes later, you roll into St Moritz. Grab lunch and maybe browse the watch boutiques before returning the way you came.

Tip: Fill up in Italy; fuel is cheaper than in Switzerland. Weather changes quickly in the mountains, so carry a jacket. Check your rental contract for cross‑border restrictions and bring passports for all passengers.

Etiquette & Survival Tips

A few habits will keep your drive cinematic rather than chaotic:

Time your drive. Dawn and dusk runs guarantee quieter roads and magical light. Midday traffic turns hairpins into queues.

Share the road. Scooters, cyclists, and buses all have as much right to it as you do. Be patient, brake early, and yield when safe.

Ferry basics. Follow crew directions, switch off the engine, and apply the handbrake. Keep small notes for ferries that don’t accept cards.

Weather awareness. Rain makes cobbles slick, fog can blanket the Maloja Pass, and tunnels are dark; adjust your speed accordingly.

Document everything. Photograph the car at pickup and drop‑off. Keep your licence, passport, and rental papers accessible in case of roadside checks.

Final Thoughts

The roads around Lake Como demand respect: they’re narrow, unpredictable, and shared with locals going about their day.

But with an early start, a well‑prepared car and a touch of spy‑movie imagination, they become some of the most rewarding routes in Europe.