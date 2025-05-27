Letters to the Editor 5-29-25

Good work (plan)

Dear ER:

Congratulations to our Redondo High students and their teachers (“Redondo Union business plan students win at state,” ER May 22, 2025). This is just one example of the excellence that goes on at Redondo High, and so many public schools. Deepest gratitude to our teachers, my unsung heroes.

Barbara Epstein

Hermosa Beach

Out of the box

Dear ER:

This Redondoan is thrilled for Redondo students and their teachers.(“Redondo Union business plan students win at state,” ER May 22, 2025). My high school, back on Long Island, came in #1 in the country many years ago. I can only say: inspired teachers, open books, cultures, thoughts and studies – out of the box and off of the grid. This is so very exciting – and so very needed

Harry Parker

ER News comment

Details, details

Dear ER:

On Tuesday, June 17 the Hermosa Beach Planning Commission will hold a continued hearing on the “Builder’s Remedy” application for 3415 Palm Drive ( 3414-3418 Hermosa Avenue). It would be helpful to the public if the Commission made detailed findings and an assessment of the application’s conformance with the City’s General Plan, and then, if it makes a decision, to provide a detailed explanation of its recommendation to Council.

At the March 18 hearing, the proposed resolution was very general as to the findings. While the proposed resolution listed 10 applicable findings, it then states simply: “While the City finds some of the above findings can be met for the project, the proposed project is inconsistent with various underlying zoning and general plan standards such as maximum lot coverage, height, density, lot area per dwelling unit, parking, and open space. However, these inconsistencies do not rise to the threshold needed to deny this project as the project is eligible for protections under the Builder’s Remedy provisions of the Housing Accountability Act….”

I think the public would appreciate it if the Commission went through each finding in detail. Finding 10 would be particularly helpful: “Other considerations that, in the judgment of the Planning Commission, are necessary to assure compatibility with the surrounding uses, and the City as a whole.”

Also, I think the public would appreciate the Commission providing a detailed recital as to conformance with the City’s General Plan.

Finally, after making all appropriate findings about the application, and a detailed assessment of conformance with the General Plan, I think the public would appreciate the Commission giving a detailed explanation of why it recommends City Council should, or should not, deny the application, under Builder’s Remedy, as amended by AB 1893. For example, have all health and safety issues been considered, including shadow effects, firefighting capabilities, traffic impacts, electrical and sewer capacities. Have all applicable state and federal laws been considered, including compliance with CEQA, the Mello Act and the Coastal Act? As required under AB 1893, can the City require the project be modified in a manner to conform more closely to objective development standards, including the height limit, without rendering the project infeasible, for example by removing the 5th floor “office and roof deck,” lowering ceiling heights throughout to 8 feet and moving parking below grade, at least on Hermosa Avenue? If desired by the applicant, could the City waive the substantial conformance requirement and allow the applicant to remove the new 5th unit while retaining their vested application, thereby further alleviating non-compliance?

This detailed record may provide assurance the City gave due consideration to all relevant facts and law.

And Hermosa Beach, on June 17, show up, stand up, and speak up to give the Commission the political will to deny this application.

Nancy Schwappach

Hermosa Beach

From spark to conflagration

Dear ER:

A brief history: In November 2019 Hermosa Beach Councilmember Stacy Armato, the Mayor at the time, turned over her gavel as mayor to Mary Campbell, skipping the normal rotation to Hany Fangary [Mayor Pro Tem] at the time. Justin Massey, who was re-elected earlier that month, was designated the new Mayor Pro Tem, totally ignoring existing protocol. The reason given was that Fangary didn’t work well with City Manager Suji Lowenthal. Fangary was elected in 2013. Lowenthal began in 2018

It’s apparent there’s no love lost between the current council majority and remnants of the old guard and their friends. In July of 2024, Dean Francois began his term as Mayor and Rob Saemann as Mayor Protem. Francois’ nomination was by Councilman Michael Detoy, complying with tradition. The only dissent was Councilman Raymond Jackson. He was consistent in his support for the city manager, calling those who disagreed “puppets.” That’s the nature of politics and that won’t change. Politics is a rough and tumble business.

We’ve come through rough times before and we’ll get through this as well. Mostly, we’re a liberal town, gone are the days of conservative principles. Kowtowing to Sacramento politician’s whims who “tilt at windmills,” correcting all evils, and chipping away at parental rights in the process. It’s interfering with our ability to plan our future, to build what we feel is right and good for our community, not something they dictate to us. They can’t possibly know what’s best for every city!

We can’t address every important issue at the same time and if we’re distracted by infighting and allegations of racism we will be doomed to repeat a history we won’t like. The Council has been lax in allowing “unfounded” accusations from the dias, demeaning certain councilmembers. The simple fix is don’t allow it. It also doesn’t help when the [former] police chief mentions that the mayor rides on the sidewalk and runs stop signs. Talk to him in private or give him a warning ticket. The purpose was…?

Racism has no place in our society Councilman Raymond Jackson mentioned someone used a racist term regarding our former city manager. Details were not provided or verified. So, does racism exist? Of course it does. So does crime. We must be able to debate and rationally disagree with anyone without fear of being labeled a racist or homophobe or whatever is in vogue at the time. Building a consensus is more important than “roadblocks” to protect a chosen few. This is an imperfect world filled with imperfect people. We do have a choice to reduce the temperature by not fanning a spark into a conflagration!

Gary Brown

Hermosa Beach