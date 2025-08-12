Letters to the Editor 8-14-25

You don’t know what you got…

Dear ER:

Pitcher House/Upper Deck owner Paul Mance didn’t deserve to go out like this. The fact it was a dive bar (with a leak) in an upscale shopping center (anybody complaining about Naja’s Place on the Boardwalk? I think not) was a poor excuse to shut down the Pitcher House. Mance and his staff put in long hours and tried hard to keep the prices down. He even remodeled, but evidently not to the standards of the lease holders. Something could have been worked out. This closure was just bad all the way around.

Joey

Friday night ritual

Dear ER:

We are so sorry to hear about the closing of The Pitcher House/Upper Deck. The Mance Family has always been so kind and welcoming — we loved stopping in for dinner and being greeted by Paul or one of the friendly, charming twins. The corned beef sandwiches were to die for, paired with a nice cold beer — our Friday night ritual. We knew so many of the patrons and staff; it always felt like an extension of our own family. We will deeply miss this wonderful family and special place. Thank you for all the memories.

Julie, Kira & Jake

Marriage mender

Dear ER:

I didn’t really know Pitcher House/Upper Deck owner Paul Mance like some of you, but it’s clear he has a lot of community support, which I hope brings him a bit of comfort in this frustrating time. On the other hand, I did know the Pitcher House very well. I’d stop in there every so often when my wife went to Whole Foods. It was win-win for the two of us — I got to get a beer, and she didn’t have to listen to my witty observations about how that Whole Foods is too small, how it’s always way too crowded, and how it’s honestly kind of run-down (especially for a Whole Foods). I’d usually follow that up with a whole schtick about how the Whole Foods house brand ruins everything it touches by taking something good and normal like potato chips and then doing something weird like putting quince or ube or yard kale in it. Needless to say, Pitcher House has been nothing but a positive influence on our marriage. I cannot wait to go to the new Pitcher House when it opens. Hopefully it’s very soon!

Chris in Redondo

Family service

Dear ER:

As a local family with young children, Pitcher House struck the perfect balance, an easygoing place to unwind at night and a welcoming spot for Sunday football brunch with the kids. Shame on developer Haagan. The excuse that it “wasn’t fancy enough” is not just hollow; it’s wildly out of touch with the community you claim to serve.

Shay

Mance is the man

Dear ER:

These days words like honor and honorable get tossed around like worthless wooden nickels. But these words are the very essence of Paul Mance. I’ve always been proud to call him my friend. My sincere best wishes moving forward.

Dave Grasso

The local joint

Dear ER:

I have known Paul Mance for many years. He is a good man who pours his heart and soul into the Pitcher House. He has always been a champion for the community, always being there to open his doors for charity events, donations, the occasional get-together for our sports teams. He employs locals. This wasn’t a dive, it was the quintessential local joint. It was for those of us who didn’t want to deal with the overpriced drinks and crush of people in the Riviera and other beach cities.

Now it’s gone. Some condescending, out-of-town landlord didn’t see it fit into his idea of what’s right for Redondo Beach. He wants a restaurant to complement the upscale classiness of Michaels, Subway, and Panda Express. Gentrification at its finest. I look forward to a revolving door of boring, try-hard restaurants in that space. They miss what kept Paulie’s door open for decades. Paulie will land on his feet. He always does. This is a shame and a travesty for Redondo Beach.

Kevin

Both sides of the bar

Dear ER:

I was both a patron and a worker at Pitcher House for over 10 years, and I can honestly say it was one of the best places in the South Bay. Every night had a buzz — we were packed for UFC events, always full of energy, and full of people who loved being there.

We pushed through the struggles after COVID, doing everything we could to keep it alive. But when the property manager forced those renovations, it stripped the soul right out of the bar. Pitcher House wasn’t just a business — it was a community, and that’s something the developers just don’t understand. The South Bay is built on small businesses, not corporate visions. I’m hoping Paulie finds a way to bring it back somewhere new — and if he does, there’s a good chance you’ll see me helping out again.

Dave

Misread of the community

Dear ER:

Disgraceful actions from the landlord. Pitcher House is a South Bay institution and a wonderful family owned business that is embedded in the very fibers of the South Bay. Shame on this property manager for this. This was part of the very identity of our beach community. I am beyond outraged over this. Don’t chase out our local family businesses.

John Maher

What a Hermosa morning

Dear ER:

Walking through downtown Hermosa Beach this morning as I have for the past 40 years, I couldn’t help but feel something different in the air. The sidewalks were clean, the storefronts inviting, and the conversations with local business owners were light and upbeat. There was a calm, comfortable energy I haven’t sensed in a long time.

Downtown has a new, more hopeful vibe. The storm we were weathering seems to have passed, and in its place, we’re experiencing something fresh and positive. Honestly, I find myself with far less to critique these days…and much more to celebrate.

As one business owner said to me this morning, “The City has been so helpful, engaging, accommodating and being proactive in helping us open our new business.” That says it all.

If there’s one next step to consider, it might be encouraging a shared vision for what’s next—perhaps through City-led incentives that inspire building and business owners to dream big, update their spaces, and continue beautifying the downtown we all love.

Thank you City Council and staff for bringing such a thoughtful and steady hand to the role. It’s making a difference already.

Ed Hart

Hermosa Beach

Hotel Hermosa

Dear ER:

The last thing year round Hermosa Beach residents need is defacto hotels in their residential neighborhoods. The right to do what a person wants with their property does not give someone the right to put a factory or store in a residential neighborhood, much less a hotel. Where will all the partygoers park who descend on Short Term Vacation Rentals (STVRs)? Hermosa’s parking, especially in the coastal zone, is already under attack by ADUs (Accessory Dwelling Units) and projects built under density bonus and builders’ remedy laws. SVTRs are broadly if not wildly unpopular with most residents who live in Hermosa year round.

Tony Higgins

Hermosa Beach

Redondo deficit thinking

Dear ER:

Kudos to Wayne Craig for his recent comments questioning the claim that the City of Redondo Beach should pay $17 million police gun range under the guise of public safety (Letters to the Editor, ER June 12, 2025). The city is proposing to invest $1.3 million just to develop the proposal contingent. A Federal grant of 70% to 80% leaves Redondo Beach to pick up $3.5 to $5.1 million plus in ongoing operating costs.

Mayor Jim Light said in his State of the City Address that Redondo Beach has a $3.5 million budget deficit and had to borrow from reserve funds to balance the 2026 budget. According to City Manager Mike Witzansky, if the same situation arises next year, he would “likely recommend budget reductions.” Why wait?

Using borrowed funds in a budget deficit year for a gun range upgrade, and relying on tax revenue from cannabis shops, as suggested by one city council member, to fund educational programs to keep our children off drugs, is not fiscally responsible.

That said, I appreciate the time, expertise, and commitment required to manage the complexities of our city government.

Shannon Sherbin

Redondo Beach