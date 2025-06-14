No King banner hung from Hermosa Beach Pier

Several dozen Hermosa Beach residents joined an estimated two million people across the nation on Saturday protesting against Trump on his birthday, and on the day a military parade was held Washington D.C. The Hermosa protestors stressed they were not protesting against the military, but against Trump and his policies when they draped a banner off the end of the Hermosa Beach pier that was illustrated with a gold crown with a red X drawn through it, and the words Rise Up. Photo b JP Cordero