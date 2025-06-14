Log In
No King banner hung from Hermosa Beach Pier

Crowds across the nation protesting President Donald Trump's military parade on Saturday were joined by Hermosa Beach protestors, who drapped a No King banner over the end of the Hermosa Beach pier. Photo by JP Cordero

Several dozen Hermosa Beach residents joined an estimated two million people across the nation on Saturday protesting  against Trump on his birthday, and on the day a military parade was held Washington D.C. The Hermosa protestors stressed they were not protesting against the military, but against Trump and his policies when they draped a banner off the end of the Hermosa Beach pier that was illustrated with a gold crown with a red X drawn through it, and the words Rise Up. Photo b JP Cordero

Protestors of the military parade in Washington DC carried a banner to the end of the Hermosa Beach pier Saturday morning that read “Rise Up.”
Hermosa Chamber Foundation’s Katie Vernon joins military parade protestors at the end of the Hermosa Beach parade. Photos by Kevin Cody

 

No King protestors gathered at the Clock tower on Pier Plaza

Councilmember Michael Detoy and son Teddy.

This protest was not against the US Military.
This protest was about saving our Republic from Trump and his Authoritarian administration.
Please correct the article.

