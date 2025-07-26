Peninsula August 2025 Calendar

1 Friday

AUGUST

Peninsula Center Book Sale

Book Sale located in the 2nd level garage off Silver Spur Road. Every first weekend of the month from Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates.

2 Saturday

AUGUST

Trailblazers wanted

Intro to Trail Crew training with the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy. Learn trail building and maintenance from a nationally-recognized trail expert covering various techniques for erosion repair, building rock walls, proper pruning, and more. No experience required. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Hesse Park, 29301 Hawthorne Blvd., Rancho Palos Verdes. Age 18 & over. Sign up at pvplc.volunteerhub.com.

Tech Help by Teens, library

Have a question about how to download e-books? Drop in and have our knowledgeable team of TechKnows assist with all your tech questions. Meet in the PC Community room from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates.

Summer Concert, St. John Fisher

Mark your calendars for a night of music, food, and community fellowship at the St. John Fisher Summer Country Music Concert on the Barrett Hall Lawn, St. John Fisher campus, 5448 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. 6 – 9 p.m. Live country music, family fun, and delicious BBQ. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids. Pre-order your BBQ plates or salad, for $15 each, or you have the option to bring your own food and beverages. Bring blankets and chairs. More information and tickets at sjf.org.

3 Sunday

AUGUST

Habitat protection, White Point

Addition date on Sunday, August 17. Join us at White Point Nature Preserve to help with maintaining the preserve’s restoration area of native plant species to improve critical habitat for wildlife at the preserve and beautify outdoor natural space for the community. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. 1600 W. Paseo del Mar, San Pedro. Sign up at pvplc.volunteerhub.com. Students can receive community service hours.

Pickin’ and Grinnin,’ Collage

LA’s favorite bluegrass band, The Guesthouse Band brings their high-energy fusion of fiery picking, dazzling harmonies, and reinvented pop hits to you. 4 – 6 p.m. Collage: a Place for Art and Culture, 731 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro. Tickets: collageartculture.org.

Life Painting, Angel Gate

Saturday morning Life Painting and Drawing is an uninstructed art open co-op availing artists of all levels and opportunity to paint and draw from a live model. Ongoing weekly. $20 session. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Angels Gate Cultural Center, 3601 S. Gaffey Street, San Pedro. For more information contact Ted Otis, kruxximo@gmail.com or visit angelsgateart.org.

Shark Shack, Manhattan Roundhouse Aquarium

The Shark Lab is on a mission to help build an appreciation for sharks by reducing fear and informing the public about sharks and other marine life they may encounter at the beach. From lessons on the actual food that sharks eat to learning about the different species with real-life sharks, there will be interactive activities for all ages. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Shark Shack tent will be stationed at the end of the Manhattan Beach Pier near the Roundhouse Aquarium. Free. RoundHouseAquarium.org

5 Tuesday

AUGUST

Yoga, Peninsula Library

Tuesdays in August, practice gentle yoga in a calming environment. All levels are welcome. Bring your own mat or use one of theirs. No registration is required. Offered Tuesday August 5, 12, 19 and 26. 10 – 11 a.m. Malaga Cove Library, 2400 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates.

6 Wednesday

AUGUST

PV Walkers, Scriba Center

Every Wednesday of the month. Get moving and start by stretching, then walking in the mall at your own pace. Earn a raffle ticket each week you attend, and track your walking to win prizes. Post exercises, walkers are invited for coffee at the Peninsula Seniors Scriba Family Center, 688 Deep Valley Dr., Rolling Hills Estates. 8:45 a.m. For details, call Peninsula Seniors at (310) 377-3003.

Bohannon Lecture Series, Scriba Center

MindSharp4Memory, Quick Fixes for Everyday Memory Frustrations. Author, producer, performer, Paul Stone, presents an interactive and entertaining talk to help keep your mind sharp and brain active. He’ll give tips on remembering your passwords, names, pin numbers and ‘where the heck you put your keys.’ Enjoy coffee and thought-provoking lectures on a variety of topics, all presented by local personalities. 10:15 a.m. coffee. Lecture 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Scriba Family Center, 602 Deep Valley Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. For more information about the Bohannon Lectures, contact Renée Reymond at Peninsula Seniors, (310) 377-3003. Ongoing every Wednesday.

7 Thursday

AUGUST

San Pedro Waterfront Art Walk

First Thursday a monthly art walk between Pacific Ave., Harbor Blvd., 4th, and 9th Streets from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Meet at 5:30 p.m. for the walking tour at 6 p.m. for a night of local artists and galleries. Find all the details at SanPedroWaterfrontArtsDistrict.com.

PADA Show, LAHA

Thursday, August 7 – Saturday, September 13. Members of the Photographic and Digital Artists group (PADA) will showcase their work in a new show titled” Photography For a New Time.” Los Angeles Harbor Arts (LAHA), 4th and Mesa Streets, San Pedro. 6 – 9 p.m. Opening Reception will be Saturday, August 9 from 2 – 5 p.m. More information at laharborarts.org.

Knitting at the Peninsula Library

Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced knitter, it’s the perfect opportunity to connect with others, share tips, and work on your latest project. Bring your needles and yarn, and let’s stitch. All ages and skill levels are welcome. 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Malaga Cove Library, 2400 Vía Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates.

Coloring and Coffee, Peninsula Library

A free monthly program every first and third Thursday of the month from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Have a cup of coffee or tea, coloring, and conversations. Supplies will be provided. No registration required. Peninsula Center Library Purcell room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates.

8 Friday

AUGUST

Mosaic Frame for Adults, Peninsula Library

Let’s create and have a relaxing afternoon of crafting. Make your own mosaic frame. All supplies will be provided. 4 – 6 p.m. Peninsula Center Library community room, 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates.

9 Saturday

AUGUST

Altasea Open House, San Pedro

Captura Capturing Carbon, Creating Solutions featuring Morgan Pegus-Thomas. Doors open at 10 a.m., Program 10:30 – 11:15 a.m., Resource booths 11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Berth 58, 2451 Signal St., San Pedro. More information at altasea.org.

Bromeliad show, PV Art Center

The South Bay Bromeliad show and sale. Free admission and parking. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. PV Art Center, 5504 Crestridge Rd., Rancho Palos Verdes. Call Ted Johnson at (310) 850-2824 for more information.

Terranea sound Series, Nelson’s

Live music with Remix and an epic sunset. 6 – 10 p.m. 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes.

Guided by Nature, PV Land Conservancy

Explore George F. Canyon Nature Preserve with the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy. Wander along a willow-lined canyon stream with restored coastal sage scrub habitat. Look down on the Peninsula’s exposed Catalina schist outcropping from one of the few places you can see this exposed rock in the LA Basin. Easy to moderate. 9 a.m. Park in the dirt lot on the southwest side of 27305 Palos Verdes Dr. E., Rancho Palos Verdes. Meet at the Stein Hale trailhead. Sign up at: pvplc.org/calendar.

Nanci Lewis Art Show, Peninsula Library

Feathers, Fins and Fur by Nanci Lewis will be on display until Saturday, September 20 at the Peninsula Center Library, 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates. Breathtaking work of nature by Nanci Lewis whose lens captures the beauty of wildlife, nature, and landscapes. Stop by during library hours. Library hours at pvld.org.

Nature Club for Kids, White Point

Join us at White Point Nature Education Center for a reptile themed nature club. Fun reptile activities and meet live reptile ambassadors. 1600 W. Paseo del Mar, San Pedro. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Ages 3-10.

Movie in the Park, Ken Dyda

The City of Rancho Palos Verdes presents The Wild Robot. Bring blankets and low back beach chairs. Food truck and goodies for the family. Pre-movie activities start at 7 p.m. and the movie begins at dusk, approximately 15 minutes after sunset. Ken Dyda Civic Center, 30940 Hawthorne Blvd., Rancho Palos Verdes.

10 Sunday

AUGUST

The Aloes of Saudi Arabia, Botanic Garden

Tom McCoy’s presentation will be on the Aloes native to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which he has been researching in Saudi Arabia for almost 35 years. McCoy has authored numerous publications. 1 p.m. South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. Free for SCBG and SCCSS members. Non-member guests require reserved General Admission tickets at scbgf.org For more information visit southcoastcss.org.

Storytime Tails, White Point

Fun stories about the remarkable reptiles that live on the nature preserve, with crafts and hands-on activities. Recommended for kids ages 3-6 and their caregivers. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. 1600 W. Paseo del Mar, San Pedro.

Album release, Collage

Genre-bending singer/songwriter and pianist Benjamin Nicholas celebrates his highly anticipated debut album “Lightbeams and Boulders” at this show that showcases his expressive, poetic lyrics. Nicholas is joined by acclaimed singer/songwriters Christina Galisatus and Abbi Berry who will be opening the show with sets of their own. 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. Collage: a Place for Art and Culture, 731 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro. Tickets: collageartculture.org.

11 Monday

AUGUST

Team Taiko Drum classes, Gran Annex

Play the Japanese taiko drums with taiko artist ManMan Mui and learn a drum pattern. Open to all skill levels. Summer session runs through Monday, August 18. Open to all skill levels and abilities, from beginners to seasoned musicians. $15 per session and meet on Mondays at 7 p.m. Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th Street, San Pedro. For questions call (310) 833-4813.

13 Wednesday

AUGUST

PV Peninsula Village, Peninsula Library

The Palos Verdes Peninsula Village is a dynamic organization of older adults who have joined together to help one another navigate the challenges and opportunities of aging while living in their homes. Meet PVP Village members and volunteers and learn about the PVP Village, its enriching social and intellectual activities and volunteer support. 11 a.m. Palos Verdes Peninsula Library, Purcell Room, 701 Silver Spur Rd. Call (310) 991-3324 or email peninsulavillagepvp@gmail.com for more information or to RSVP.

Bohannon Lecture Series, Scriba Center

The Renaissance Period, Part Two. This month, members Ann and Lee Strong continue their Renaissance Art discussion featuring the lives and famous art works of Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, and Titian. Enjoy coffee and thought-provoking lectures on a variety of topics, all presented by local personalities. 10:15 a.m. coffee. Lecture 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Scriba Family Center, 602 Deep Valley Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. For more information about the Bohannon Lectures, contact Renée Reymond at Peninsula Seniors, (310) 377-3003.

14 Thursday

AUGUST

Open Mic Night, Grand Annex

Calling all acoustic singers, singer-songwriters, poets to perform. Purchase a ticket and sign up at 6:30 p.m. The Grand Annex 434 W 6th St., San Pedro. Tickets and information at grandvision.org.

Bubble-Palooza, Miraleste Library

Young readers Bubble performance starts at 2 until 3 p.m. Miraleste Library, 29089 Palos Verdes Dr E, Rancho Palos Verde. Free to attend.

15 Saturday

AUGUST

Terranea sound Series at Nelson’s

Live music with The Reel Band and an epic sunset. 6 – 10 p.m. 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes.

16 Saturday

AUGUST

Celebrate Wellness Gala, Westdrift

Join Cancer Support Community South Bay (CSC South Bay) for the return of an extraordinary evening, The 28th Annual Celebrate Wellness event. Celebrate support, celebrate hope, and celebrate wellness as CSC South Bay marks 38 years of providing free programs of support, education, and hope for those affected by cancer. This special evening, featuring KTLA Host and includes dinner, dancing, live and silent auctions, entertainment, inspiring stories, and more. Westdrift Hotel, 1400 Parkview Ave., Manhattan Beach. 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting CSCSouthBay.org or by calling (310) 376-3550. All proceeds benefit CSC South Bay’s free support programs for cancer patients and their loved ones.

Malaga Cove Art on the Lawn

Through Sunday, August 17. Palos Verdes Art Center Artists (PVACA) presents the Lawn show from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Malaga Cove Plaza which is located at the entrance to the City of Palos Verdes Estates on scenic Palos Verdes Drive West between Via Chico and Via Corta. Plenty of free parking. More information at pvartcenter.org/support/pvac-artist-groups.

Docent Guided Nature Walk, Ocean Trails Reserve

A morning walk on the public trail system with the vistas and summer blooming habitat. A guided tour at the Ocean Trails Reserve led by the Los Serenos Docents. 9 a.m. Meet at the sign-in table which will be set on the sidewalk of the parking lot at the end of La Rotonda Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes. TWear sturdy walking shoes, and prepare for the warm/cool/windy weather. Rain cancels the walk. The theme is “Golf Course Property History.” Free and all ages are welcome. For more information, call (310) 544-5375 or visit losserenosrpv.org.

Movie in the Park, Ernie Howlett

Summer movie night in the park with Moana 2. Bring blankets, low back beach chairs, and snacks. Free. The show starts at 8 p.m. 25851 Hawthorne Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates.

Terranea sound Series at Nelson’s

Live music with Crow Hill. 6 – 10 p.m. 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes.

A Tasting Adventure

Spice Odyssey Tasting Adventure with Richard Foss. A potluck and lecture series. Richard will present “Drinking with Jane Austen.” This month’s featured spice is cloves. Attendees are encouraged to bring a dish inspired by the featured spice and stay for a lecture with our special guest. No registration is necessary. 2 – 3:30 p.m. Peninsula Center Library community room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates.

17 Sunday

AUGUST

Summer Sunday Sounds, Neighborhood Church

Tenn West, a band of veteran musicians come together to create California Country. All your favorite hits to their own originals. Sarah Cardenas, Jon Gus, Bryon Holley, Al Kim, Jesse Olema and Cary Park. Bring your own picnic. Gates p[em at 5:30 p.m. with music starting at 6:30 p.m. Free will offering event. Bring a jacket! Visit ncpve.org/upcoming-events for more information. The Neighborhood Church, 415 Paseo Del Mar, Palos Verdes Estates.

Ukulele Jam with Taeri & Katie, Collage

Join Taeri and Katie of Popoki House every Third Sunday of the month from 2 – 4 p.m. for Ukulele Jam. Bring a copy of The Daily Ukulele book and/or a tablet if you have them, a music stand, and your uke. All skill levels welcome. Collage: a Place for Art and Culture, 731 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro. Info at collageartculture.org.

20 Wednesday

AUGUST

Bohannon Lecture Series, Scriba Center

The South Bay Film Society. Randy Berler, founder of the South Bay Film Society in 2012, talks about his passion for films, how they are curated, and how the Society provides a place for people to gather, make friends, and talk about art films shown in theaters like AMC Rolling Hills. Bring your friends to enjoy a cup of coffee and thought-provoking lectures on a variety of topics, all presented by local personalities. 10:15 coffee followed by lecture 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Scriba Family Center, 602 Deep Valley Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. For more information about the Bohannon Lectures, contact Renée Reymond at Peninsula Seniors, (310) 377-3003.

22 Saturday

AUGUST

Terranea sound Series at Nelson’s

Live music with Michael Physick Band. 6 – 10 p.m. 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes.

23 Sunday

AUGUST

Terranea sound Series at Nelson’s

Live music with Shauna Madinah Band and enjoy an epic sunset. 6 – 10 p.m. 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes.

Native Garden Tour Experience, PV Land conservancy

From Roots to Blooms with the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy. Come tour the White Point Native Plant Garden and learn about how to grow and care for native plants. 11 – 11:30 a.m. Meet at White Point Nature Education Center, 1600 Paseo del Mar, San Pedro. Monthly every 4th Saturday.

24 Sunday

AUGUST

Lunada Bay Summer Concert

Two thousand miles west of Tennessee, a band of veteran musicians came together to create a sound that can only be described as California Country. Tenn West at Lunada Bay Park, 4 – 6 p.m. Free. Bring blankets and a low back chair. 2201 Palos Verdes Drive west, Palos Verdes Estates.

27 Wednesday

AUGUST

Bohannon Lecture Series, Scriba Center

Shark Tank Material? Local inventor/entrepreneur Derek Gable discusses successful inventions he has worked on, how to determine if you have a money-making idea to bring to market, and how to turn it into cash. Bring your friends to enjoy a cup of coffee and thought-provoking lectures on a variety of topics, all presented by local personalities. 10:15 coffee followed by lecture 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Scriba Family Center, 602 Deep Valley Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. For more information about the Bohannon Lectures, contact Renée Reymond at Peninsula Seniors, (310) 377-3003.

29 Saturday

AUGUST

Terranea sound Series at Nelson’s

Live music with KAYLN and enjoy an epic sunset. 6 – 10 p.m. 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes.

Marine Mammal Care Center

Open for public visitation Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. See seal and sea lion patients, enjoy various exhibits, join a scheduled lecture or activity, and learn from our experienced volunteer docents. You can also do some shopping in our gift store with all proceeds supporting the care and protection of marine mammals and our shared ocean. Tickets are free but a $5 donation per person is appreciated and must be reserved online in advance. Walk-ins are limited. 3601 S. Gaffey, Suite #8, San Pedro. For questions and information call (424) 450-0570.

30 Sunday

AUGUST

Light at the Lighthouse Festival

Labor Day Saturday festival, Takin’ It To The Streets! Downtown San Pedro at Mesa and 6th Street. 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Featuring The Katinas, Christafari, local artists, and fun for the kids. More information at lightatthelighthouse.org.

Terranea sound Series at Nelson’s

It’s Luau Night with live music from The AstroYachts. 6 – 10 p.m. 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes. PEN